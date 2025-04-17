Rising Off-Road Vehicle Accidents Across Canada

Riding off-road vehicles (ORVs), like ATVs, dirt bikes, and side-by-sides, is a popular pastime across Canada. Not only are they used for recreational purposes, but they can also be used for work by employees and professionals alike. Although ORVs can be exciting and incredibly useful, they can also be extremely dangerous. In fact, in Canada, about 100 ATV-related deaths occur each year.

Despite the popularity of ORVs in the country, many riders do not understand the legal and safety requirements that come with operation. In most provinces, insurance is mandatory when operating ORVs on public lands, trails, or roads. It's important to note that in many cases, off-road vehicle insurance is different from regular auto insurance and must be acquired separately by drivers. There are independent ORV insurance policies available for purchase, or certain insurers may offer ORV insurance as an add-on to auto policies. Homeowner's insurance also may not cover ORV use off private property.

Insurance regulations vary widely by province. For example:

The risk of an ORV accident can be mitigated by understanding local insurance requirements and taking proper safety precautions. Drivers and passengers should be vigilant about using helmets and other protective gear like eye protection, gloves, full-length pants, and jackets. Additionally, certified ATV training courses, such as those offered by the Canada Safety Council, can reduce accident risks.

Unfortunately, ORV accidents have been on the rise across the country. Seeing as ORV-related deaths are becoming a serious issue, there is a clear need for greater awareness, safety measures, and legal compliance amongst the population. By staying informed about recent statistics, risk factors, and riding best practices, you can better protect yourself and your loved ones.

National and Provincial Trends in Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Accidents & Fatalities

As ATV ORV use is popular across Canada, accidents affect riders nationwide. While ATV fatalities occur across all age groups, the most significant amount of accidents happens to those who are aged 20-34 years old (26%) and 50-64 years old (24%). Statistics also reveal an increased risk of injury or fatality to young riders, with over 12% of deaths involving operators under 20 years old.

Country-wide, the most common cause of ORV accidents are rollovers, which cause nearly half (45%) of all fatalities. Other frequent reasons for ATV-related accidents among all demographics include:

Collisions with stationary objects (16%),

Ejections from the vehicle (12%),

Collisions with moving vehicles (7%), and

Submersions (3%)

Because the majority of ORV incidents are single-vehicle, people who are injured may be at greater risk of death due to isolation from help and medical support. While accident causes can differ, lack of helmet use is a frequent theme observed across a majority of ORV-related injuries and fatalities. In some jurisdictions, over half of ATV-related deaths involved riders and passengers who weren't wearing helmets.

Provincially, an increase in ORV and ATV fatalities has also been observed.

In Ontario, the popularity of ATVs in cottage country and rural areas has been on the rise. As the number of new riders, vehicles, and trails continue to grow, so do accidents. In 2023, OPP investigated 26 fatalities involving ATVs. In 2024, accident cases nearly doubled according to police reports.

In addition, a significant spike in ATV-related deaths in New Brunswick has prompted calls for more enforcement and safety precautions. In July of 2024, there were 5 ORV-related fatalities in a single week. 4 of the individuals involved were under 24 years old. Considering the seven-year average for ATV-related deaths in New Brunswick between 2016-2023 was 10 per year, it has become more clear the rate of incidents is rising. Halfway through 2024, the province had already surpassed its yearly average, with 11 deaths reported.

Alberta has also seen a consistent pattern of ORV-related injuries and fatalities, especially among children and younger riders. Between 2016 and 2020, 64 people in Alberta died from ATV-related injuries. The province has recorded an average of 13 ORV-related deaths per year since then. According to Alberta Health Services, ORV accidents have had a significant impact on the province's healthcare system:

Between 2015 and 2020, 6,908 emergency department and urgent care visits for those aged 16 and under were due to an ORV-related incident.

563 ATV-related hospitalizations among children and youth also occurred between 2015 and 2020.

Common Causes of ORV-Related Accidents & Fatalities

So why have ORV-related accidents been on the rise across Canada? It may be due to the fact that ATVs and other ORVs have become increasingly popular across the country. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, a surge in ATV sales occurred as people sought safe outdoor activities–in 2020, sales of new ATVs were up 30% compared to 2019.

Novice riders and younger riders may not be aware of the risk factors and dangers associated with ORV use. Across Canada, leading causes of ORV accidents and fatalities include:

Impaired Driving

A leading cause of ATV fatalities is impaired driving. Alcohol and drug use is reported in 51% of ORV driver fatalities on average, where 68% of fatalities among young adults involved alcohol or drug use. Driving ORVs under the influence can significantly affect reaction time and judgment, which may result in rollovers, ejections, and collisions.

Rollovers

45% of all ORV-related injuries and deaths were caused by roll-overs, where the vehicle in question tips or rolls onto its side or back. This is the most common type of accident drivers and passengers encounter. When riders are thrown from the vehicle or trapped underneath it during roll-overs, they can suffer severe or fatal injuries.

Rollovers are so common due to ORVs' unique size and composition. For example, a high centre of gravity, narrow wheel stance, and short wheelbase make ATVs particularly prone to tipping over. In addition, seeing as ATV drivers normally undertake sharp turns, steep slopes, and uneven terrain, the risk of flipping becomes even higher.

Inexperienced Riders & Lack of Training

Seeing as many ORV riders in recent years are younger or new to the activity, a lack of experience has been extremely dangerous. Many operators lack proper training and ride on terrains that exceed their skill level, which results in preventable accidents.

In Alberta, 43 children under the age of 16 died from ATV accidents between 2002-2019. In fact, the national mean age for ATV hospitalizations nationwide is 9-13 years old. While in many provinces there are minimum age requirements for ORV use, these laws are not always followed. In addition, organizations like the Canada Safety Council offer ATV safety courses, but many riders do not take them before operating their vehicle. As a result, ATV and ORV-related accidents have been on the rise.

Addressing the Rise in ORV Accidents Across Canada

Off-road vehicle accidents are a growing concern in Canada. Leading causes of increasing fatalities, including impaired driving, rollovers, lack of helmet use, and inexperience, are largely preventable. However, a lack of awareness about safety precautions and legal requirements is affecting the population negatively. Stricter safety measures across provinces, like mandatory helmet laws, rider training, and legal consequences for impaired driving, could significantly reduce injuries and deaths that are on the rise.

