D. Joel Dick Demands Accountability For The Tragic Death Of Colin Grey

Colin Grey, a loving husband and father, entered what should have been a routine detention at Windsor Police Headquarters on Nov. 29, 2024. Tragically, he never returned home. Grey collapsed outside the police station shortly after being released and entered a diabetic coma from which he didn't recover.

The Grey family is devastated by this traumatic incident and left with a profound loss. D. Joel Dick of Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP, says his clients not only want accountability and transparency from those responsible to help them find their own sense of closure, but they also want any systemic failures identified to be fixed so that no other family has to experience anything similar.

"Colin had just finished celebrating American Thanksgiving with family across the border," Dick says. "His wife and children deserve to know why he wasn't given appropriate treatment for his diabetic condition, and if negligence on the part of authorities is the reason Colin will not be at any future family gatherings."

Grey was stopped by the Canadian Border Security Agency while crossing the Ambassador Bridge for suspicion that he was driving under the influence. He was later transferred to Windsor Police custody.

"Failing to ensure Colin's medical well-being while he was in their custody is irresponsible – especially when police were explicitly told about his condition," Dick explains. "The family wants to know if the police had already made up their mind about the cause of his symptoms to fit their own agenda. The family needs to know how police procedure, if it was followed correctly, could allow for something like this to happen. And, the family must know that anyone involved in this detention is ultimately held responsible for their actions."

The Grey family is calling on all relevant parties to provide transparency, clarity, and accountability. They are prepared to take all necessary legal steps to uncover the truth and to honour Colin's memory.

Dick says that a coroner's inquest is needed, and he hopes the coroner will launch an inquest.

