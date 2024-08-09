What Are The Time Limits On Filing A Catastrophic Injury Claim? (Video)

self

In Ontario, the time limits for filing a catastrophic injury claim are governed by the province's Limitations Act, 2002. In Ontario, individuals generally have two years from the date of the accident or the date they discover their injury to file a personal injury claim, including claims related to catastrophic injuries. This two-year period is known as the limitation period. Missing the deadline could result in the loss of the right to seek compensation for the injuries suffered.

