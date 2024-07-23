ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Why Is It Important To Receive A Catastrophic Designation? (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore
Individuals with a catastrophic designation may gain access to specialized medical treatments, therapies, and support services tailored to address the specific needs arising...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Individuals with a catastrophic designation may gain access to specialized medical treatments, therapies, and support services tailored to address the specific needs arising from severe injuries, such as traumatic brain injuries or spinal cord injuries.

Catastrophic designations can lead to higher compensation amounts for future care costs, income replacement, and other financial losses incurred due to the catastrophic injury. This financial support is crucial for long-term recovery and rehabilitation.

Receiving a catastrophic designation in Ontario is instrumental in ensuring individuals with severe injuries receive the necessary benefits, care, financial support, and legal advantages required for their recovery, well-being, and overall quality of life.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More