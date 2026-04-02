The National Energy Corridor: Forging Canadian Energy Sovereignty In The Age Of Disruption

The paradigm shift in Canadian energy infrastructure thinking

The announcement on March 4, 2026, by the Government of Ontario regarding the signing of a groundbreaking National Energy Corridor Agreement (NECA) represents a fundamental pivot in the Canadian confederation's approach to critical energy infrastructure. For over a century, the Canadian electricity landscape has been characterized by a fragmented, "provincial-first" mentality where grids were developed as isolated silos, designed primarily to serve local industrial loads or to facilitate vertical exports to the United States. This historic agreement, initiated by the Ontario Ministry of Energy following the "Connecting Canada – Building an Energy Superpower Summit" in September 2025, signals the end of that era and the birth of a unified "United Canada" grid.

The partnership brings together a massive coalition of jurisdictions: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. While Quebec is not an initial signatory, it has signaled a strategic openness to cooperation provided its jurisdictional autonomy remains intact and the economic benefits are clearly articulated.

This initiative is not merely a foundation for a technical upgrade to the country's wires and poles; it is a nation-building exercise designed to decouple Canada's energy security from the unpredictable volatility of international trade wars and to ensure that Canadian-made energy meets Canadian demand first.

The partnership aims to create a strategic, pre-approved right-of-way for pipelines, high-voltage electricity transmission, and infrastructure. It seeks to boost energy security, enable renewable projects, and accelerate environmental reviews, including connecting grids across the country. Contemplated projects include electric power lines, pipelines (oil/gas), renewable projects (wind, solar, geothermal), and transport infrastructure.

Comparison of regional energy strategy frameworks

Strategic pillar National Energy Corridor Agreement (2026) Historical continental approach Primary beneficiary Domestic Canadian industry and households Electricity: U.S. export markets (Northeast and Midwest) Gas: Cross-country gas pipeline serving both domestic and foreign markets Oil: Primarily export for refining and reimporting Grid orientation East-West and North-South interties North-South export radial lines for power. East-West corridor and North-South export for gas Regulatory lead Provincial-territorial partnership with federal support Fragmented provincial boards for power vs. federal regulator for oil & gas Sovereignty focus Energy, data and economic sovereignty (sovereign stack) Market integration and deregulation (FTA/NAFTA) Indigenous role Direct partnership and shared economic benefits Consultation and mitigation focus

The significance of this corridor is underscored by the current geopolitical climate, where energy products have increasingly become collateral damage in trade disputes and regional conflicts. The imposition of a 10% tariff on Canadian energy by the United States administration in 2025 shattered the long-held assumption that cross-border energy flows would remain frictionless and tariff-free.1 Wars abroad and associated fuel interruptions have focused import dependent nations on finding alternative friendly nation sources of energy. For electricity, by prioritizing internal transmission infrastructure and associated mega-electrical generation development to feed it the agreement provides a hedge against external economic coercion and establishes Canada as a "safe harbour" for global capital seeking stability and rule-of-law predictability.2 Domestic electrification in turn frees up oil and gas resources for export subject to the ability to deploy the required export supportive infrastructure.

Constitutional foundations and the jurisdictional standoff

The legal architecture of the National Energy Corridor must navigate the complex and often contentious division of powers within the Canadian Constitution. Under Section 92A of the Constitution Act, 1867, provincial legislatures are granted exclusive jurisdiction over the development, conservation, and management of sites and facilities for the generation and production of electrical energy. This "Resource Amendment," enacted in 1982, was designed to protect provincial autonomy over natural resources, yet it has become a central point of friction as the federal government seeks to implement national climate and clean electricity standards.

Jurisdictional interplay in cross-border transmission

The transmission of electricity across provincial or international borders introduces a "double aspect" of jurisdiction. While a province may manage the generation facility, the "works and undertakings" that connect one province to another fall under federal authority pursuant to Section 92(10)(a) of the Act. This means that while provinces can collaborate on a policy level, the actual construction and operation of the corridor will likely require either federal certification or federal deference under the Canadian Energy Regulator Act.

The "national concern" doctrine and the federal "trade and commerce" power (Section 91(2)) provide Ottawa with the authority to intervene in projects that are deemed essential to the nation's economic or environmental security. This has led to a jurisdictional standoff, particularly regarding the Clean Electricity Regulations (CER), where certain provinces have argued that federal emission limits represent a "breathtaking pre-emption" of provincial authority under Section 92A.

The NECA seeks to move beyond this standoff through a model of "cooperative federalism." By explicitly including an "elevated speed" for intertie projects and a "one project, one review" approach, the provinces are attempting to streamline the regulatory hurdles that traditionally stall multi-jurisdictional infrastructure. This strategy recognizes that the constitutional division of powers is not a zero-sum game but a framework that requires "mutual recognition" of the overlapping interests of both levels of government in managing the climate crisis and ensuring energy reliability and security.

The historical shadow: The Niagara Treaty and the 1950 compromise

The history of Canadian power law is inseparable from its relationship with the United States, a dynamic that has always informed Canadian power planning issues. The Niagara Treaty of 1950 serves as the primary historical reference for how Canada has managed its shared energy resources with the United States.

Before the 1950 treaty, water diversion from the Niagara River was governed by Article V of the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty, which largely prioritized the scenic preservation of the Falls over industrial power generation. By the late 1940s, a dire power shortfall in the northeastern United States and Ontario necessitated a new approach. The 1950 treaty shifted the focus from setting maximum diversion limits to establishing minimum flow rates required to maintain the Falls' natural splendour while maximizing hydroelectric output.3

The 1950 treaty was a victory for "continental" planning, as it allowed for the redevelopment of the Niagara River into one of the world's most efficient hydroelectric systems. However, it also came at an ecological cost, reducing the river's natural volume by 75% at certain times.

This historical experience taught Canadian planners that international treaties, while essential for stability, can also lock provinces into rigid frameworks that may not account for future shifts in public values or market demand. The current NECA is an attempt to apply these lessons by building internal resilience before negotiating external export commitments.

The Churchill Falls dispute: A case study in contractual rigidity

If Niagara represents a largely successful bilateral compromise, the Churchill Falls (Labrador) Corporation Limited (CFLCo) v. Hydro-Québec case remains the defining cautionary tale for interprovincial energy relations. The Churchill Falls project in Labrador was an enormous undertaking. The 1969 energy supply contract underpinning it had Hydro-Québec assuming most of the financial and construction risks of the project in exchange for a fixed, low price for electricity over 65 years.

As energy prices soared in the decades following the 1973 oil crisis, the contract became increasingly one-sided, generating massive profits for Hydro-Québec while providing fixed, non-indexed returns to Labrador's CFLCo. The legal battle reached the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) in 2018, and the Court was asked to force a renegotiation based on the principles of good faith and equity.

SCC findings in Churchill Falls (2018 SCC 46)

The majority of the Court dismissed the appeal, reinforcing several critical principles of Canadian contract law:

Transactional vs. relational contracts: The Court ruled that the 1969 agreement was a "transactional" contract, which allocated specific risks to specific parties, rather than a "relational" contract that requires continuous, flexible cooperation and profit-sharing.

The Court ruled that the 1969 agreement was a "transactional" contract, which allocated specific risks to specific parties, rather than a "relational" contract that requires continuous, flexible cooperation and profit-sharing. Rejection of unforeseeability: The Court confirmed that Quebec civil law does not recognize the doctrine of "unforeseeability" (théorie de l'imprévision). Parties who enter into a long-term fixed-price contract are bound by that decision, even if market conditions change radically.

The Court confirmed that Quebec civil law does not recognize the doctrine of "unforeseeability" (théorie de l'imprévision). Parties who enter into a long-term fixed-price contract are bound by that decision, even if market conditions change radically. Limits of good faith: The duty to act in good faith does not require a party to sacrifice its own interests or the benefits it negotiated to restore a perceived imbalance in the contract.

This ruling has profound implications for the National Energy Corridor. It highlights the necessity of building price-indexing and review/change management mechanisms into any new interprovincial intertie agreements. The "tremulous" nature of these relationships means that trust is often secondary to the strict wording of the contract. The unwinding of the original Atlantic Loop—which was conceived to link Churchill Falls and Hydro-Québec assets with New Brunswick and Nova Scotia—can arguably be traced back, at least in part,4 to this history of inter-provincial friction and the fear of repeating the Churchill Falls "injustice."

Cross-country initiatives: From the line that brings light to the Atlantic Loop

The National Energy Corridor builds on the foundation of several previous cross-country and regional initiatives, each offering its own set of lessons in partnership and project finance.

The successful Wataynikaneyap Transmission Project (which means "Line that Brings Light" and is commonly referred to as Watay) in Northern-Western Ontario is perhaps the most successful recent example. This multi-phase project runs North from Red Lake and Pickle Lake toward the Ring of Fire, connecting dozens of remote communities previously reliant on diesel generation along the way. The project was built through a landmark partnership between the affected First Nations, Fortis, and the federal and provincial governments.

Not so successful was the original Atlantic Loop project, which aimed to create a robust regional grid by importing clean hydroelectricity from Quebec to phase out coal in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia by 2030. However, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick cited concerns over potential cost overruns and the lack of a clear power purchase agreement with Hydro-Québec. Instead, Nova Scotia has proceeded to strengthen its interconnection with New Brunswick, providing broader interconnectedness and greater grid stability to enable more aggressive integration of local wind resources. Further legs of this interconnection may provide opportunities for tie in with the Point Lepreau nuclear facility in New Brunswick, and beyond that the more ambitious "Wind West" initiative recently touted by Nova Scotia's premier in support of massive offshore development of what is arguably one of the best wind resources in the world.

The NECA avoids some of the pitfalls of the Atlantic Loop by emphasizing "meaningful participation" for Indigenous communities and advocating for a broader federal role in bringing private investment to scale. By treating interregional transmission as a matter of "national interest," the agreement aims to unlock private capital and private sector discipline, such as that which fuelled the Watay line. It also enables, rather than defines, the project, making room for a variety of co-operating actors and initiatives to knit themselves together into a more diverse, and likely more incremental, national energy fabric.

Comparison of some recent major transmission projects

Project name Scope and infrastructure Key partners/Funding Outcome/Status Watay Line ~1,800 km transmission system and 22 substations connecting 17 remote First Nations 24 First Nations (51%) and Fortis Inc. (49%); C$1.6B in federal support Construction completed in December 2024; largest Indigenous-led energy project in Canadian history; ends diesel reliance Atlantic Loop High-capacity lines linking QC/NL/NB/NS CIB ($4.5B loan), NB/NS premiers Stalled due to affordability/cost risk Maritime Link 180 km subsea cable Emera (NS Power), NL Hydro Operational; component of broader regional system approach to development of massive Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project Yukon-B.C. Connect Proposed intertie to Yukon grid Yukon Gov, B.C. Hydro, Feds Advanced under 2026 Corridor Agreement

The surge in demand: AI, data centres, and the LDC revolution

The urgency of the National Energy Corridor is driven by a radical transformation in the nature of electricity demand. In Ontario, the 2026 Annual Planning Outlook now projects net demand to increase by 65% (approximately 250 TWh) by 2050.5 While high-growth scenarios reach 94% and low-growth scenarios drop to roughly 39%, the most current baseline forecast has moderated from 75% due to a more gradual pace of electrification of transportation and significant new investments in provincial energy efficiency initiatives. However, the most disruptive, and unpredictable anticipated driver remains the rapid build-out of data centres, which are expected to account for 13% of all new electricity demand by 2035. These hyperscale data centres act as massive, concentrated loads that can strain local grids and require smart infrastructure and predictive analytics to manage. They also demand extraordinarily high levels of reliability.

Soft power and energy sovereignty: Canada as a global safe harbour

Canada's national brand as a stable, open, rule-of-law-bound democracy is its greatest economic asset. In a world where asset seizure and economic coercion are increasingly common, Canada's independent judiciary and predictable regulatory environment make it a safe harbour for multi-decadal capital investments in energy infrastructure. The same applies to long-term trading partners for our more fungible oil and (particularly) gas resources.

The National Energy Corridor is also a defensive measure in the realm of energy sovereignty and data sovereignty. As digital power becomes economic power, the lack of a comprehensive national strategy risks relegating Canada to digital colony status. By building its own energy and data corridor, Canada establishes itself as a neutral digital Switzerland, right next door to the world's largest and most dynamic economy providing a unique trust premium for international partners who wish to de-risk their supply chains away from U.S. or Chinese platform dependence.

Conclusion: A national architecture for a volatile century

The 2026 NECA is the most significant nation-building project in the Canadian power sector since the 1950 Niagara Treaty. It recognizes that the "tremulous" relationship with the United States and the internal frictions of the Churchill Falls era can no longer dictate Canada's energy future. By integrating provincial grids into a cohesive national system, and marrying pipeline potential to open markets for our oil and gas resources, and paving a path for growth of energy infrastructure in bite sized (albeit large bites) phases, Canada is not only addressing the immediate demands of the AI and EV revolutions and a global quest for more diversified and stable energy partnerships, but is also securing its position as a global leader in the development and building of sovereign critical infrastructure.

The success of this initiative will depend on the continued meaningful participation of Indigenous communities, the cultural change within utility governance, and the ability of the federal government to provide, and encourage, the financing required to scale these projects with urgency without disruption of the financial and regulatory independence and stability that has characterized Canada's energy investment context. As the world enters an era of increasing complexity and disorder, the National Energy Corridor stands as Canada's shield and its most powerful economic engine. Through this historic effort, Ontario and its provincial partners are finally wiring the country together, realizing Canada's potential as a clean energy superpower for the 21st century.

If you have any questions about this article, please reach out to one of the authors or any member of the firm's Energy Group.

Footnotes

1 On March 4, 2025, the United States officially imposed a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products and potash, while most other Canadian goods were subject to a 25% tariff. This 10% rate for energy was maintained even when the general tariff on other Canadian imports was increased to 35% on August 1, 2025. However, the implementation of these tariffs faced a major legal reversal in early 2026. On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the tariffs that had been levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), ruling them invalid and unconstitutional. Immediate Response: In response to the court's decision, a new temporary 10% global import surcharge was announced, effective February 24, 2026. CUSMA Exemption: Crucially, this new 2026 measure explicitly exempted goods that are compliant with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), meaning that much of the integrated energy trade between the two nations returned to a tariff-free status for compliant products. While the 10% tariff was active throughout much of 2025 and early 2026, its impact was partially mitigated by exemptions for CUSMA-compliant goods that were introduced shortly after the initial implementation in March 2025. By August 2025, it was estimated that over 85% of Canada-U.S. trade remained tariff-free due to these exemptions.

2 Ella Ryu and Thomas J. Timmins, "The enduring power of a good brand: Canada, soft power, and the energy sector," Gowling WLG (November 25, 2025).

3 Justin P. Coffey, "Niagara Treaty," EBSCO Research Starters (2021).

4 Some view the setbacks faced by the original Atlantic Loop as having more to do with pure project economics.

5 Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), 2026 Annual Planning Outlook. Released March 20, 2026. This updated forecast recalibrates Ontario's 2050 net annual energy demand growth to 65% (250 TWh) in the Reference Scenario, while introducing a High Demand Scenario (94% growth) and a Low Demand Scenario (39% growth) to account for varying paces of electrification and economic activity. The report further identifies that data centers are projected to represent 13% of all new electricity demand by 2035.

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