Can Your Law Firm Answer A Client Security Questionnaire With Evidence? A Practical Self-Evaluation For Law Firms By SAV Associates

Let’s start with the basics. Most client security questionnaires are not trying to turn your firm into a technology company. They are trying to understand whether you have the fundamentals in place.

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Most law firms know clients are asking more cybersecurity questions. The question is: how ready are you to answer them?

Let’s start with the basics. Most client security questionnaires are not trying to turn your firm into a technology company. They are trying to understand whether you have the fundamentals in place.

That means controlling who has access to client information, protecting email and document systems, backing up data, training staff, managing IT providers, and knowing what to do if something goes wrong.

If you are like many law firms, you may already have pieces of this in place.

You may use multi-factor authentication. You may have an external IT provider. You may have cyber insurance. You may have policies somewhere in the firm.

But when a client, bank, technology company, government agency, or regulated business sends a security questionnaire, the issue is not only what you do. It is whether you can answer clearly, consistently, and with evidence.

So, the problem is not choosing the “right” cybersecurity framework. It is knowing whether your firm can respond to reasonable client security questions with confidence.

That is why we built this client security questionnaire readiness checklist. It pulls together common baseline expectations seen across cybersecurity frameworks and client due diligence requests into 12 straightforward areas. It is designed to help law firms self-assess where they stand before the next questionnaire, panel review, RFP, contract renewal, or client onboarding request arrives.

How to use it:

Go through each of the 12 areas and check off what your firm has actually implemented, not what you plan to do or assume your IT provider is handling.

Be honest. Each checkpoint is worth one point. Add up your total, then compare it to the grading matrix. You are not trying to get a perfect score on day one. You are trying to see clearly where the gaps are so the firm can prioritize what matters most.

Common Baseline Security Self-Evaluation Matrix. For framework references, check appendix 1

# Readiness area What clients are usually trying to confirm Self-evaluation checkpoints Score 1 Information Security Governance Cybersecurity is formally supported by firm leadership. Information security policy approved

Security responsibilities assigned

Leadership reviews security risks

Remediation actions are tracked __ / 4 2 Questionnaire Ownership & Evidence The firm can answer client security questions consistently. Owner assigned for client security questionnaires

Standard response file maintained

Evidence is organized and current

Prior responses are reviewed for consistency

Exceptions or unknowns are escalated __ / 5 3 People & Confidentiality Lawyers, staff, students, contractors, and vendors understand their security responsibilities. Confidentiality obligations acknowledged

Security awareness training completed

Acceptable use expectations defined

Remote work expectations communicated __ / 4 4 Access Management Access to client information and firm systems is limited to authorized users. Access requires approval

Role-based access is applied

MFA enabled for key systems

Privileged access restricted

Access reviewed periodically

Access removed when people leave or roles change __ / 6 5 Email, Device & Network Security The systems most often used for client work are protected. Endpoint protection enabled

Laptops and mobile devices secured

Patches applied in a timely manner

Firewall or network protections in place

Remote access is secured

Lost/stolen device process defined

Personal device use is controlled __ / 7 6 Client Data Protection & Privacy Sensitive, privileged, personal, and confidential information is identified and protected. Sensitive client data identified

Secure file-sharing used where appropriate

Encryption used where required

Retention and disposal practices defined

Personal information protected

Client data use in non-production tools is controlled

Data classification expectations defined __ / 7 7 Monitoring & Incident Response Security issues are detected, escalated, and handled consistently. Logs or alerts enabled for key systems

Alerts are reviewed by IT or provider

Incident response process documented

Incidents tracked to resolution

Breach/client notification process defined __ / 5 8 System Changes & IT Administration Changes to firm systems are controlled before they affect client work. Changes are documented

Changes are risk-assessed where needed

Changes are tested or reviewed before broad rollout where practical

Changes are approved before implementation

Emergency changes are reviewed after implementation __ / 5 9 Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing Vulnerabilities are identified, prioritized, and remediated. Vulnerability scans performed periodically

Penetration testing performed where applicable

Findings are risk-rated

Critical/high findings remediated timely

Remediation is tracked to losure __ / 5 10 Backup, Resilience & Recovery The firm can recover from operational or cyber disruption. Backups performed and monitored

Backup restoration tested

Business continuity plan documented

Disaster recovery process documented

Recovery roles and communication defined __ / 5 11 IT Provider & Third-Party Risk External providers supporting client information are identified and managed. Key IT/cloud vendors identified

Key vendors reviewed before onboarding based on the sensitivity of the systems or information they support

Agreements include security expectations

Vendor access restricted and reviewed

Assurance reports reviewed where available __ / 5 12 AI Governance & Responsible Use AI tools are used responsibly, securely, and with appropriate human oversight. AI use expectations defined

Staff trained on safe AI use

Client/sensitive data restricted from unauthorized AI tools

AI outputs reviewed before business use

AI risks or misuse escalated __ / 5

Total possible score: 63 points

Updated Grading Matrix

Total score Percentage Rating Meaning 54 – 63 85% – 100% Strong Client Review Readiness A strong baseline appears to be in place. The firm is better positioned to respond to client questionnaires with supporting evidence, subject to the client’s specific requirements. 45 – 53 70% – 84% Strong Foundation Most key practices appear to exist, but some gaps may create follow-up questions during client reviews. 31 – 44 50% – 69% Building Readiness Several practices appear to exist, but important improvements are needed before relying on responses in higher-risk client situations. 0 – 30 Below 50% Foundational Gaps The checklist indicates foundational gaps that should be prioritized before the firm faces a detailed client security review.

What Your Score Actually Means

Once you've tallied your points, the grading matrix will place you in one of four categories.

If you scored between 54 and 63, your firm likely has strong client review readiness. That does not mean every client will accept every answer without follow-up. It means the baseline essentials appear to be in place and your firm should be better positioned to respond with confidence and evidence. If you landed between 45 and 53, you have a strong foundation. You may already be doing many of the right things, but some areas still need tightening. These are the gaps that can slow down onboarding, panel reviews, or contract renewals. If you scored between 31 and 44, you are building readiness. Some practices exist, but the firm may struggle to answer a detailed questionnaire consistently, especially for regulated clients or sensitive matters. Below 30? At this stage, the checklist indicates foundational gaps that need attention. The priority should be getting the basics in place before the next client asks for evidence.

What to do about the gaps

Start with the areas where you scored lowest. But do not work down the list mechanically. Think about three things: what kind of client information you handle, which clients or industries you serve, and what resources you realistically have to improve.

A litigation boutique handling sensitive employment records may have different priorities than an M&A practice supporting data room access for private equity clients. A firm advising banks, healthcare organizations, government agencies, technology companies, or defence suppliers may face deeper security reviews than a firm serving lower-risk clients.

Do not try to fix everything at once. Pick two or three critical gaps and assign someone to own them. That may be a managing partner, operations lead, privacy contact, IT provider, or external advisor. Then come back to this checklist in three to six months and reassess.

Also, do not assume that “our IT provider handles it” is enough. Your provider may manage the technology, but your firm still needs to understand the answer being given to the client. If a questionnaire asks whether access is reviewed periodically, whether backups are tested, or whether vendors are monitored, someone at the firm should know what evidence supports the response.

Conclusion

Client security questionnaires are becoming part of the business of law. They may show up during onboarding, RFPs, panel appointments, contract renewals, cyber insurance discussions, or before a client grants access to sensitive files and systems.

The good news is that many clients are not expecting perfection. They are looking for reasonable controls, clear ownership, and evidence that the firm takes client information seriously.

So start with this. Use the checklist to understand where you are, where the gaps are, and what needs work before the next questionnaire arrives.

If your firm wants help reviewing the results, preparing for a client security review, organizing evidence, or identifying which gaps matter most, SAV Associates can help. We work with professional services firms on cybersecurity readiness, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, questionnaire support, and assurance or certification readiness where needed. Being a CPA firm and ISO Certification Body, we provide assurance reports and services like SOC 2, ISO 27001, Cybersecure Canada, etc.

Appendix 1 -

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.