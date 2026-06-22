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22 June 2026

Can Your Law Firm Answer A Client Security Questionnaire With Evidence? A Practical Self-Evaluation For Law Firms By SAV Associates

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Let’s start with the basics. Most client security questionnaires are not trying to turn your firm into a technology company. They are trying to understand whether you have the fundamentals in place.
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Rudraksh Gupta
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Most law firms know clients are asking more cybersecurity questions. The question is: how ready are you to answer them?

Let’s start with the basics. Most client security questionnaires are not trying to turn your firm into a technology company. They are trying to understand whether you have the fundamentals in place.

That means controlling who has access to client information, protecting email and document systems, backing up data, training staff, managing IT providers, and knowing what to do if something goes wrong.

If you are like many law firms, you may already have pieces of this in place.

  1. You may use multi-factor authentication.
  2. You may have an external IT provider.
  3. You may have cyber insurance.
  4. You may have policies somewhere in the firm.

But when a client, bank, technology company, government agency, or regulated business sends a security questionnaire, the issue is not only what you do. It is whether you can answer clearly, consistently, and with evidence.

So, the problem is not choosing the “right” cybersecurity framework. It is knowing whether your firm can respond to reasonable client security questions with confidence.

That is why we built this client security questionnaire readiness checklist. It pulls together common baseline expectations seen across cybersecurity frameworks and client due diligence requests into 12 straightforward areas. It is designed to help law firms self-assess where they stand before the next questionnaire, panel review, RFP, contract renewal, or client onboarding request arrives.

How to use it:

Go through each of the 12 areas and check off what your firm has actually implemented, not what you plan to do or assume your IT provider is handling.

Be honest. Each checkpoint is worth one point. Add up your total, then compare it to the grading matrix. You are not trying to get a perfect score on day one. You are trying to see clearly where the gaps are so the firm can prioritize what matters most.

Common Baseline Security Self-Evaluation Matrix. For framework references, check appendix 1

#

Readiness area

What clients are usually trying to confirm

Self-evaluation checkpoints

Score

1

Information Security Governance

Cybersecurity is formally supported by firm leadership.
  • Information security policy approved
  • Security responsibilities assigned
  • Leadership reviews security risks
  • Remediation actions are tracked

__ / 4

2

Questionnaire Ownership & Evidence

The firm can answer client security questions consistently.
  • Owner assigned for client security questionnaires
  • Standard response file maintained
  • Evidence is organized and current
  • Prior responses are reviewed for consistency
  • Exceptions or unknowns are escalated

__ / 5

3

People & Confidentiality

Lawyers, staff, students, contractors, and vendors understand their security responsibilities.
  • Confidentiality obligations acknowledged
  • Security awareness training completed
  • Acceptable use expectations defined
  • Remote work expectations communicated

__ / 4

4

Access Management

Access to client information and firm systems is limited to authorized users.
  • Access requires approval
  • Role-based access is applied
  • MFA enabled for key systems
  • Privileged access restricted
  • Access reviewed periodically
  • Access removed when people leave or roles change

__ / 6

5

Email, Device & Network Security

The systems most often used for client work are protected.
  • Endpoint protection enabled
  • Laptops and mobile devices secured
  • Patches applied in a timely manner
  • Firewall or network protections in place
  • Remote access is secured
  • Lost/stolen device process defined
  • Personal device use is controlled

__ / 7

6

Client Data Protection & Privacy

Sensitive, privileged, personal, and confidential information is identified and protected.
  • Sensitive client data identified
  • Secure file-sharing used where appropriate
  • Encryption used where required
  • Retention and disposal practices defined
  • Personal information protected
  • Client data use in non-production tools is controlled
  • Data classification expectations defined

__ / 7

7

Monitoring & Incident Response

Security issues are detected, escalated, and handled consistently.
  • Logs or alerts enabled for key systems
  • Alerts are reviewed by IT or provider
  • Incident response process documented
  • Incidents tracked to resolution
  • Breach/client notification process defined

__ / 5

8

System Changes & IT Administration

Changes to firm systems are controlled before they affect client work.
  • Changes are documented
  •  Changes are risk-assessed where needed
  • Changes are tested or reviewed before broad rollout where practical
  • Changes are approved before implementation
  • Emergency changes are reviewed after implementation

__ / 5

9

Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing

Vulnerabilities are identified, prioritized, and remediated.
  • Vulnerability scans performed periodically
  • Penetration testing performed where applicable
  • Findings are risk-rated
  • Critical/high findings remediated timely
  • Remediation is tracked to losure

__ / 5

10

Backup, Resilience & Recovery

The firm can recover from operational or cyber disruption.
  • Backups performed and monitored
  • Backup restoration tested
  • Business continuity plan documented
  • Disaster recovery process documented
  • Recovery roles and communication defined

__ / 5

11

IT Provider & Third-Party Risk

External providers supporting client information are identified and managed.
  • Key IT/cloud vendors identified
  • Key vendors reviewed before onboarding based on the sensitivity of the systems or information they support
  • Agreements include security expectations
  • Vendor access restricted and reviewed
  • Assurance reports reviewed where available

__ / 5

12

AI Governance & Responsible Use

AI tools are used responsibly, securely, and with appropriate human oversight.
  • AI use expectations defined
  • Staff trained on safe AI use
  • Client/sensitive data restricted from unauthorized AI tools
  • AI outputs reviewed before business use
  • AI risks or misuse escalated

__ / 5

 

Total possible score: 63 points

Updated Grading Matrix

Total score

Percentage

Rating

Meaning

54 – 63

85% – 100%

Strong Client Review Readiness

A strong baseline appears to be in place. The firm is better positioned to respond to client questionnaires with supporting evidence, subject to the client’s specific requirements.

45 – 53

70% – 84%

Strong Foundation

Most key practices appear to exist, but some gaps may create follow-up questions during client reviews.

31 – 44

50% – 69%

Building Readiness

Several practices appear to exist, but important improvements are needed before relying on responses in higher-risk client situations.

0 – 30

Below 50%

Foundational Gaps

The checklist indicates foundational gaps that should be prioritized before the firm faces a detailed client security review.

What Your Score Actually Means

Once you've tallied your points, the grading matrix will place you in one of four categories.

  1. If you scored between 54 and 63, your firm likely has strong client review readiness. That does not mean every client will accept every answer without follow-up. It means the baseline essentials appear to be in place and your firm should be better positioned to respond with confidence and evidence.
  2. If you landed between 45 and 53, you have a strong foundation. You may already be doing many of the right things, but some areas still need tightening. These are the gaps that can slow down onboarding, panel reviews, or contract renewals.
  3. If you scored between 31 and 44, you are building readiness. Some practices exist, but the firm may struggle to answer a detailed questionnaire consistently, especially for regulated clients or sensitive matters.
  4. Below 30? At this stage, the checklist indicates foundational gaps that need attention. The priority should be getting the basics in place before the next client asks for evidence.

 What to do about the gaps

Start with the areas where you scored lowest. But do not work down the list mechanically. Think about three things: what kind of client information you handle, which clients or industries you serve, and what resources you realistically have to improve.

A litigation boutique handling sensitive employment records may have different priorities than an M&A practice supporting data room access for private equity clients. A firm advising banks, healthcare organizations, government agencies, technology companies, or defence suppliers may face deeper security reviews than a firm serving lower-risk clients.

Do not try to fix everything at once. Pick two or three critical gaps and assign someone to own them. That may be a managing partner, operations lead, privacy contact, IT provider, or external advisor. Then come back to this checklist in three to six months and reassess.

Also, do not assume that “our IT provider handles it” is enough. Your provider may manage the technology, but your firm still needs to understand the answer being given to the client. If a questionnaire asks whether access is reviewed periodically, whether backups are tested, or whether vendors are monitored, someone at the firm should know what evidence supports the response.

Conclusion

Client security questionnaires are becoming part of the business of law. They may show up during onboarding, RFPs, panel appointments, contract renewals, cyber insurance discussions, or before a client grants access to sensitive files and systems.

The good news is that many clients are not expecting perfection. They are looking for reasonable controls, clear ownership, and evidence that the firm takes client information seriously.

So start with this. Use the checklist to understand where you are, where the gaps are, and what needs work before the next questionnaire arrives.

If your firm wants help reviewing the results, preparing for a client security review, organizing evidence, or identifying which gaps matter most, SAV Associates can help. We work with professional services firms on cybersecurity readiness, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, questionnaire support, and assurance or certification readiness where needed. Being a CPA firm and ISO Certification Body, we provide assurance reports and services like SOC 2, ISO 27001, Cybersecure Canada, etc.

Appendix 1 -

#

Baseline security area

Framework references

1

Information Security Governance

2

Questionnaire Ownership & Evidence

3

People & Confidentiality

4

Access Management

5

Email, Device & Network Security

6

Client Data Protection & Privacy

7

Monitoring & Incident Response

8

System Changes & IT Administration

9

Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing

10

Backup, Resilience & Recovery

11

IT Provider & Third-Party Risk

12

AI Governance & Responsible Use

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Rudraksh Gupta
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