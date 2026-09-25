Can AI Destroy A Legal Career? Canada's First Case Has An Answer (Podcast)

This episode confronts Canada's first Law Society of Ontario disciplinary decision arising from the misuse of artificial intelligence: a landmark case in which a thirty-year practitioner used ChatGPT to produce a factum...

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Episode Description

What happens when a lawyer's greatest mistake is not submitting fabricated cases to a court…but lying about it afterward?

This episode confronts Canada's first Law Society of Ontario disciplinary decision arising from the misuse of artificial intelligence: a landmark case in which a thirty-year practitioner used ChatGPT to produce a factum, submitted citations for cases that did not exist, and then constructed a series of falsehoods when caught.

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele bring the weight of their legal experience to bear on the AI hallucination problem, the professional responsibility implications, and the question of whether a six-month suspension was a proportionate response to sustained deception of both the court and the Law Society.

With contempt proceedings now referred to the Attorney General of Ontario, this case is far from over, and its implications for Canadian legal practice and professional regulation are only beginning to unfold.

Listen For:

2:08 How is artificial intelligence changing professional responsibility for Canadian lawyers?

6:02 What happens when a lawyer submits fictitious AI-generated cases to an Ontario court?

9:19 Is "I didn't know AI could hallucinate" still a valid defence for Canadian lawyers in 2024?

12:23 Why do lawyers keep trusting AI tools even after they produce fabricated legal citations?

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