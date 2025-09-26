AI And Copyright - Who Owns AI-generated Content? (Podcast)

Copyright and AI is a three-part podcast series from Fasken's Perspectives podcast, exploring how Canadian law is grappling with the rise of generative artificial intelligence.

Jay Kerr-Wilson, who leads Fasken's copyright practice, and McGill University student Amy Qi dive into complex questions around authorship, ownership, consent, and the legal lifespan of AI systems. Listen to this exclusive series as they unpack the legal and philosophical challenges shaping the future of copyright in Canada—and what it means for innovators, rights holders, and AI developers alike.

If an AI creates something, who owns it? Can an AI system be considered an author under Canadian law? In this final episode in the series, Kerr-Wilson and Qi unpack the legal complexities of authorship and ownership in Canada, and what it means for AI users, businesses, developers, and rights holders.

