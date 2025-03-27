Geoff Clarke Discusses The Challenges And Benefits Of Flow-Through Shares (FTS) In The Mining Sector

Geoff Clarke, Miller Thomson's Mining Practice lead, discusses the challenges and benefits of flow-through shares (FTS) in the mining sector, particularly in light of rising concerns over the capital gains tax increase:

Junior mineral exploration companies are often more volatile than blue chip companies but larger mining companies could also issue flow-through shares.

Read the full article: Flow-through shares surge despite capital gains

Originally published in the Northern Miner

