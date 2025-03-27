ARTICLE
27 March 2025

Geoff Clarke Discusses The Challenges And Benefits Of Flow-Through Shares (FTS) In The Mining Sector

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP logo
Miller Thomson LLP (“Miller Thomson”) is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across 5 provinces in Canada. The firm offers a full range of services in litigation and disputes, and provides business law expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities, financial services, tax, restructuring and insolvency, trade, real estate, labour and employment as well as a host of other specialty areas. Clients rely on Miller Thomson lawyers to provide practical advice and exceptional value. Miller Thomson offices are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, London, Waterloo Region, Toronto, Vaughan and Montréal. For more information, visit millerthomson.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn to read our insights on the latest legal and business developments.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Geoff Clarke, Miller Thomson's Mining Practice lead, discusses the challenges and benefits of flow-through shares (FTS) in the mining sector, particularly in light of rising concerns over the capital gains tax increase
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Geoff Clarke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Geoff Clarke, Miller Thomson's Mining Practice lead, discusses the challenges and benefits of flow-through shares (FTS) in the mining sector, particularly in light of rising concerns over the capital gains tax increase:

Junior mineral exploration companies are often more volatile than blue chip companies but larger mining companies could also issue flow-through shares.

Read the full article: Flow-through shares surge despite capital gains

Originally published in the Northern Miner

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Geoff Clarke
Geoff Clarke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More