7 August 2024

Libel, Lies, And Lawsuits: Dong vs. Global News (Podcast)

Send us a Text Message.Is the media failing us with sensationalism? In this episode, Stephen and Gavin explore the controversial defamation lawsuit involving Canadian MP Han Dong and Global News.
Photo of Stephen Thiele
Photo of Gavin Tighe
Authors
Is the media failing us with sensationalism?

In this episode, Stephen and Gavin explore the controversial defamation lawsuit involving Canadian MP Han Dong and Global News.

They discuss the critical issue of media responsibility in reporting, the allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian politics, and the resulting legal battle.

The conversation highlights the challenges faced by mainstream media in maintaining credibility in a sensationalized landscape, the legal principles surrounding defamation and anti-SLAPP motions, and the broader implications for democracy and public trust.

Listen For:
04:20 - Manipulation of Facts in Modern Media
09:01 - Defamation Lawsuit Against Global News
24:09 - Potential Consequences for Global News
29:46 - The Future of Media Credibility and Public Trust

