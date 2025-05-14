ARTICLE
Staying Up-to-date On The Legal Landscape For Importing And Exporting

Canada International Law
Most agricultural trade to and from the U.S. is regulated by theCanada-United States-Mexico Agreement(CUSMA), which allows for common agricultural commodities like grains, fruits, vegetables, beef and pork to move across the border tariff-free. However, with a July 2026 joint review of CUSMA by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico on the horizon, it's possible that the agreement could be renegotiated in light of recent changes in trade relationships between the three countries.

Canada's imports and exports are governed by both federal legislation and international agreements. If you are involved in importing and/or exporting, it's important to keep up-to-date on changes and developments in both areas. That way, you'll always have access to the full picture on Canada's importing and exporting landscape and will be able to make informed decisions about your business. While Canada is monitoring changes to international trade and is offering support in the way of tax relief and other programs for agricultural and agri-food business, a renegotiation of CUSMA could mean further trade disruptions in those and other related industries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

