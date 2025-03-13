Wendy Wagner Discusses Trade Violations And Tariff Implications With CTV News

Speaking recently with CTV News on the topic of Canada's request for World Trade Organization (WTO) consultations, Wendy Wagner, head of International Trade & Customs at Gowling WLG, weighed in on the consequences of trade violations and the impact of retaliatory tariffs.

"The main consequences [of violating a free trade agreement like CUSMA] is exactly what our government is doing now, which is retaliating," Wagner said.

As Canada challenges the U.S. for breaching its trade commitments, Wagner's insights shed light on the broader implications of tariff disputes and the enforcement of international agreements.

