ARTICLE
28 May 2026

University Tech Transfer For Startups

OH
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Contributor

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP logo
Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. Our collaborative “one firm” approach draws on the expertise of over 600 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. It’s law that works.
Explore Firm Details
Startups navigating university technology transfer face complex challenges in structuring IP rights, managing stakeholder relationships, and negotiating commercialization agreements. This webinar explores practical strategies for engaging with tech transfer offices, from understanding IP policies and grant funding terms to identifying critical negotiation points and potential pitfalls in the transfer process.
Canada Intellectual Property
Nathaniel Lipkus
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Nathaniel Lipkus’s articles from Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

Nathaniel Lipkus, a partner in Osler’s Intellectual Property group provided practical insights into how startups can effectively engage with university tech transfer offices, covered the following:

  • different approaches to granting and structuring IP rights
  • practical guidance on managing stakeholder relationships (employees, founders, incubators, investors, academic institutions, and universities)
  • navigating the transfer of IP from universities, including IP policies, commercialization pathways, and grant funding terms
  • key negotiation considerations and common red flags to watch for
Language: English

Register to watch now

Complete the form to get instant access to the recording of this webinar.

Register Now

CLE / CPD Credit Information

  • Ontario – Substantive - 1.0
  • Quebec – Continuing education - 1.0
  • British Columbia – General - 1.0

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Nathaniel Lipkus
Nathaniel Lipkus
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More