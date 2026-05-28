University Tech Transfer For Startups

Nathaniel Lipkus’s articles from Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:
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Nathaniel Lipkus, a partner in Osler’s Intellectual Property group provided practical insights into how startups can effectively engage with university tech transfer offices, covered the following:
- different approaches to granting and structuring IP rights
- practical guidance on managing stakeholder relationships (employees, founders, incubators, investors, academic institutions, and universities)
- navigating the transfer of IP from universities, including IP policies, commercialization pathways, and grant funding terms
- key negotiation considerations and common red flags to watch for
Language: English
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CLE / CPD Credit Information
- Ontario – Substantive - 1.0
- Quebec – Continuing education - 1.0
- British Columbia – General - 1.0
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