University Tech Transfer For Startups

Startups navigating university technology transfer face complex challenges in structuring IP rights, managing stakeholder relationships, and negotiating commercialization agreements. This webinar explores practical strategies for engaging with tech transfer offices, from understanding IP policies and grant funding terms to identifying critical negotiation points and potential pitfalls in the transfer process.

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Nathaniel Lipkus, a partner in Osler’s Intellectual Property group provided practical insights into how startups can effectively engage with university tech transfer offices, covered the following: different approaches to granting and structuring IP rights

practical guidance on managing stakeholder relationships (employees, founders, incubators, investors, academic institutions, and universities)

navigating the transfer of IP from universities, including IP policies, commercialization pathways, and grant funding terms

key negotiation considerations and common red flags to watch for Language: English Register to watch now Complete the form to get instant access to the recording of this webinar. Register Now CLE / CPD Credit Information Ontario – Substantive - 1.0

Quebec – Continuing education - 1.0

British Columbia – General - 1.0

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.