Consent To Judgment In Ontario Debt Matters Explained (Video)

Learn how banks in Ontario approach debt matters where a defence appears strong on the surface but lacks true legal merit. Bankruptcy and insolvency lawyer Alex Shchukin explains how a motion for summary judgment allows banks to rely on a written record, supported by limited oral argument, to show that a debtor's defence has no legal foundation. When successful, the court issues a judgment confirming the debtor owes a specific sum, giving the bank the ability to pursue repayment through enforcement measures.

Alex addresses the common misconception that once judgment is entered, banks refuse settlement and immediately seize assets. By clarifying how judgment works, why banks seek it, and how settlement continues to play a role even after judgment is entered, Alex provides practical insight into the debt resolution process in Ontario.

Toronto bankruptcy and insolvency lawyer Alex Shchukin's practice focuses on bankruptcy and insolvency litigation, with experience supporting institutional creditors in matters involving unsecured debt, judgment enforcement, mortgage defaults, and proceedings under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

Originally published September 19, 2025

