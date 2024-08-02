A Comprehensive Analysis Of Income Tax Penalties In Canada

Counter Tax Litigators LLP is excited to announce the updated Practical Insight on Penalties under the Income Tax Act (2024), authored by Peter Aprile, James Roberts, and Jennifer Mak, and published by Thomson Reuters in its Tax Disputes & Resolution Centre, is now available.

The Canada Revenue Agency's legislation, case rulings, and stances are constantly changing. Navigating these shifts and uncertainties is crucial in this evolving field. This comprehensive guide offers insights into the intricate realm of penalties.

Counter Tax Litigators LLP invites readers to explore this updated Practical Insight, now embedded in the announcement, and gain a deeper understanding of penalties under the Income Tax Act.

Overturning Penalties and Providing Clarity

"Overturning penalties under the Income Tax Act requires experience and a deep understanding of the legislation and case law," said Peter Aprile, Senior Counsel, Tax Controversy and Litigation at Counter Tax Litigators LLP.

"We continually strive to enhance our knowledge and capabilities to effectively challenge the CRA's imposition of penalties. Working on this update further enhanced our expertise, and we hope it will prove valuable for our clients and their advisors."

In the Updated Practical Insight, readers will find:

Comprehensive Overview of Civil Penalties Under the Income Tax Act: Including non-discretionary, gross-negligence, and third-party penalties.

In-depth Analysis: Detailed examination of the legal criteria and defences available to taxpayers.

Practical Strategies: Effective approaches to address and mitigate penalties.

Current Insights: How recent legislative and caselaw impacts penalty assessments and defences.

Expertise in Overturning CRA Assessments and Reassessments

Counter Tax Litigators LLP excels in helping clients navigate and overturn CRA assessments and reassessments that impose penalties. The firm's deep expertise in this area ensures that clients receive the most effective representation, resulting in superior outcomes.

