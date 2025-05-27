CPD-Accredited: Rethinking Compassion Fatigue: Trauma-Informed Strategies For Professionals (Part 2) (Video)

self

Part 2 of Dr. Lorre Laws' presentation introduces the Your Innate Care Plan (YICP) model, focusing on strengthening self-care foundations through micro-doses of regulation and resilience strategies. Dr. Lorre Law introduces a toolkit of healing-centric approaches to manage compassion fatigue and enhance personal and professional well-being.

Please note that this Dr. Laws' entire presentation (Part One and Part Two) contains 1 hour and 15 minutes of Accredited Professionalism Content and 1 hour and 15 minutes of EDI Professionalism.

