ARTICLE
27 May 2025

CPD-Accredited: Rethinking Compassion Fatigue: Trauma-Informed Strategies For Professionals (Part 2) (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Part 2 of Dr. Lorre Laws' presentation introduces the Your Innate Care Plan (YICP) model, focusing on strengthening self-care foundations through micro-doses of regulation and resilience strategies.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Part 2 of Dr. Lorre Laws' presentation introduces the Your Innate Care Plan (YICP) model, focusing on strengthening self-care foundations through micro-doses of regulation and resilience strategies. Dr. Lorre Law introduces a toolkit of healing-centric approaches to manage compassion fatigue and enhance personal and professional well-being.

Please note that this Dr. Laws' entire presentation (Part One and Part Two) contains 1 hour and 15 minutes of Accredited Professionalism Content and 1 hour and 15 minutes of EDI Professionalism.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More