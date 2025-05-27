CPD-Accredited: Real Talks Round One: Resiliency, Empathy, Artificial Intelligence, And The Law (Video)

self

Round One of our Real Talks brings together an outstanding lineup of speakers, each offering expert insights into critical topics related to personal injury law and caregiving.

Charles Gluckstein's presentation, Healing Through Innovation, examines vicarious trauma, its impact, and AI-driven mental health solutions, highlighting innovations, case studies, ethical challenges, and future advancements in trauma support.

Richard Halpern's talk, Quality Healthcare = Less Provider Stress, distinguishes errors in judgment from errors in standard of care, emphasizing quality treatment without unnecessary stress. It explores legal considerations, helping healthcare providers navigate litigation with confidence and support.

Simona Jellinek examines the importance of a Trauma-Informed Approach in professional and personal settings in her presentation. She discusses the impact of trauma, the value of empathy, and strategies for creating safe and supportive spaces. Discover valuable insights on deepening relationships, cultivating trust, and promoting well-being through thoughtful, compassionate practices.

Brenda Agnew offers a raw and insightful look into the realities of caregiving for a child with cerebral palsy in her presentation, Building Resiliency as a Caregiver. Through her personal journey, she explores the emotional and practical challenges caregivers face, sharing strategies for resilience and support. This presentation highlights the importance of community, self-compassion, and navigating external systems that often add to the stress rather than ease it.

Please note that this program contains 1 Hour of CPD-Accredited Professionalism Content.

