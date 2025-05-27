ARTICLE
27 May 2025

CPD-Accredited: Rethinking Compassion Fatigue: Trauma-Informed Strategies For Professionals (Part 1) (Video)

In Part One of Dr. Lorre Laws' presentation, she provides a transformative approach to tackling compassion fatigue, burnout, and occupational trauma in helping professions. Through a healing-centered framework, she integrates trauma-informed care, polyvagal theory, and neuroscience-based strategies. Participants will gain insights into recognizing signs of trauma and develop practical skills for nervous system regulation.

Please note that this Dr. Laws' entire presentation (Part One and Part Two) contains 1 hour and 15 minutes of Accredited Professionalism Content and 1 hour and 15 minutes of EDI Professionalism.

