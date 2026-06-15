Manitoba Government Mandates Menstrual Products At Workplaces

Manitoba Employers should prepare to comply with recent amendments to the Workplace Safety and Health Regulation, requiring employers to provide menstrual products at no cost to employees in Manitoba workplaces.

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Manitoba Employers should prepare to comply with recent amendments to the Workplace Safety and Health Regulation, requiring employers to provide menstrual products at no cost to employees in Manitoba workplaces. There is no requirement to provide products to customers or the public. Tampons and pads need to be made available to all employees in washrooms (whether designated male, female or unisex), or, if the washrooms are shared with customers or otherwise inconvenient, at some other place accessible to employees without asking. Washrooms should be equipped with a covered disposal site for used products.

The amended regulation was announced March 9, 2026 with an effective date of September 1, 2026. The amendment is to the existing requirements on the provision of toilet facilities at the workplace.

The amendment follows a recommendation in the January, 2025 report of The Workplace Safety and Health Act Review Committee, 2022 – 2024 Review of The Workplace Safety and Health Act. This committee was comprised of representatives from the perspectives of unions and labour organizations, employers and technical representatives.

The provision of menstrual products is mandated in federally regulated workplaces. The Manitoba government states that this is the first province to require them.

The links below show the specific amendment to the Regulation, a press release from the Province of Manitoba and a fact sheet to assist in implementation.

Please contact us or one of our colleagues in our Labour and Employment Practice Group if you have any questions.

Province of Manitoba | News Releases | Manitoba Government Makes Menstrual Products Mandatory in Workplaces

Province of Manitoba | Labour and Immigration

M.R. 19/2026, Workplace Safety and Health Regulation, amendment

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.