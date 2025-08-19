Helping Construction Companies To Hire Foreign Workers.

Helping Canadian Businesses During Labour Shortages amid COVID-19 Pandemic

An Ontario-based construction company reached out to us to find out if they could hire a foreign worker from Brazil. The facts of the case were as follows:

A well-established construction company undertook a variety of new projects. The company specializes in the installation, repair, and service of balcony railings, window walls, and aluminum frames for commercial and residential properties.

The company required 5 workers to complete the projects, however; they were struggling to recruit new staff due to labour shortages in Ontario.

The company identified a suitable candidate in Brazil and gave him a job offer to join their team in Toronto.

The company retained our firm to assist with immigration paperwork to bring that foreign worker to Canada.

In light of very strong evidence both on the worker's side and the company's side, we proposed to pursue the LMIA-supported process to obtain a Work Permit for the foreign worker.

The Timeline of the Case

In early February 2020 on behalf of the company, we submitted a high-wage LMIA application to employ 5 new fence installers. The LMIA application was approved on July 20, 2020.

The worker's Work Permit application faced significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and closures of the VAC centers in Brazil. We kept constant contact with the IRCC and repeatedly requested updates regarding the file. However, due to additional pandemic-related delays, we had no response from the authorities.

On November 11, 2021, the Work Permit application was finally approved.

Lessons & Conclusions from this Case

Not every application is smooth. In our experience, some applications will have no issues with receiving approvals, however, even those applications can be subject to unexpected circumstances.

This case had significant delays, most of which were out of our control. But thanks to a clear understanding between us and the employer and the foreign worker, we could manage each party's expectations successfully.

The pandemic had a drastic impact on the Canadian labour market, leaving many employers scrambling to find suitable workers. Some sectors, in particular the construction sector, have been affected more than others. Here, at Sobirovs Law Firm, we are thrilled to help a construction business to address the labour shortages and succeed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We are always ready to put our maximum effort to pursue our client's interest in these challenging circumstances.

