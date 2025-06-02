Are You Ready For June 1? New French Language Obligations For Québec Employers With 25 To 49 Employees

The Charter of the French Language continues to evolve – bringing with it new obligations for Québec employers. One of the most significant upcoming deadlines introduced by Bill 96 affects businesses with between 25 and 49 employees: as of June 1, 2025, these companies must be registered with the Office québécois de la langue française (the "OQLF").

This requirement marks the beginning of the francization process for thousands of medium-sized employers. It is part of a broader initiative aimed at ensuring that French remains the normal and customary language of work, communication, and business operations in Québec.

Which Québec Employers Must Register with the OQLF by June 1, 2025?

Starting June 1, 2025, if your company employs between 25 and 49 employees in Québec over a six-month period, you must register with the OQLF within six months of the end of that period. Registration can be completed in advance by filling out and submitting the form (doc) available on the OQLF's website (available in French only).

What Employers Must Do to Register with the OQLF by June 1 ?

As part of the registration process, you will need to provide key information about your company, including:

legal and business names, NEQ and addresses;

the number of employees and locations in Québec;

business activities and whether your operations are federally or provincially regulated; and

contact details for your primary executive or OQLF liaison in Québec.

Once registered, your company will receive a certificate of registration.

Within three months of receiving this certificate, you must also submit a linguistic self-evaluation form (doc) to the OQLF (the form is available on its website in French only). This assessment will evaluate how well French is integrated into your business operations, including internal communications, hiring practices, training, signage, IT systems, and external communications.

What Happens After the OQLF Registration?

Based on the results of your self-evaluation, the OQLF may:

issue a francization certificate if the use of French is sufficiently widespread within your organization; or

require you to develop and implement a francization program to strengthen the presence of French in your workplace.

What Should Québec Employers Do Now?

With the June 1 deadline approaching, it is crucial for employers to take proactive steps. Registration is only the first step. Now is the time to evaluate whether your current policies, documents, and systems meet the OQLF's expectations – this can help you avoid the need to implement a more complex francization program.

