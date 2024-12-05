Employment And Labour Trends — A Year In Review

With the new year fast approaching, we look at notable employment trends and developments from 2024.
As 2024 draws to a close following a busy year of navigating employment and labour trends, we share our most significant articles and seminars to help you stay up to date.
These developments include recent court decisions; equity, diversity and inclusion considerations; the evolving landscape of pay transparency and pay equity legislation; and new regulations around the use of AI in the workplace.
