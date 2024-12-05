Employment And Labour Trends — A Year In Review

As 2024 draws to a close following a busy year of navigating employment and labour trends, we share our most significant articles and seminars to help you stay up to date.

With the new year fast approaching, we look at notable employment trends and developments from 2024.

These developments include recent court decisions; equity, diversity and inclusion considerations; the evolving landscape of pay transparency and pay equity legislation; and new regulations around the use of AI in the workplace.

