Employment Law Tracker – November 2024

Canada: Railway Labour Dispute Resolved: Arbitration Forces Parties to Get Back on Track

In August, a major railway sector labour disruption significantly impacted many businesses in Canada who rely on freight shipments by train, as well as overall rail transport across the country. Binding arbitration aims to get the parties back on track. » Read More

Canada: Court of Appeal Finds CERB and CRB Justifiably Violated Charter Rights of Disabled Workers

A provincial appellate court found that two key federal COVID-era income replacement programs violated the constitutional equality rights of some disabled workers. However, the court rules that these violations were justifiable given the circumstances of the pandemic and dismissed the case. » Read More

Canada: Raising the Floor: Four Provinces to Increase Minimum Wage on October 1, 2024

October brings increases to the statutory minimum wage for eligible workers in four Canadian provinces. » Read More

Canada: Québec Bill 42: New Obligations Regarding Workplace Psychological Harassment and Sexual Violence

The civil law province of Quebec passed legislation earlier this year that addresses sexual violence and psychological harassment in the workplace. Key measures explained below came into effect in September. » Read More

Canada: Arbitrator Upholds Dismissal for Unauthorized Early Return to Work after Sick Leave During COVID-19

A labour arbitrator upheld the March 2020 discharge of a worker who returned to work from a sick leave without proper authorization. Though the worker did not have COVID, the arbitrator found that the employer had properly acted given its duties to ensure a safe workplace. » Read More

Canada: Companion COVID-19 Cases: Mandatory Vaccination Policy Upheld & Arbitrator Finds Just Cause for Employee Terminations

A labour arbitrator found an employer's COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy was clear, and further upheld three of four ensuing discharges for non-compliance with that policy. The fourth discharge was converted to a suspension due to the length of that employee's service. » Read More

Internationally, we are the single Canadian member of L&E GLOBAL, an alliance of over 1500 labour and employment lawyers in more than 120 offices around the world. As part of L&E GLOBAL, Filion offers access to a single legal powerhouse for clients requiring complex cross-border labour and employment services throughout the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.