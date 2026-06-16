Composing A Successful Return-To-Work Plan After A Medical Leave: An Orchestration Of Legal And Practical Considerations

In January 2024, Classic FM ranked Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1, and Beethoven’s Ninth as the top three in the greatest symphonies of all time.

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Symphony No. 1, and Beethoven’s Ninth as the top three in the greatest symphonies of all time1. Of the multitude of symphonies composed over the centuries, there are only about 100 recognized as the best, which is a sign of just how hard it is to create a successful orchestration that engages and is appreciated by the listener. Tastes differ, of course - but what makes a symphony great? It’s not just the notes on the page. It’s the coordination of all the moving parts: a well-drafted score, skilled musicians, clear direction from the conductor, and every part working in harmony. When one part falters, the whole performance suffers.

That is also true of a successful return-to-work plan after a medical leave. It requires more than noting the employee’s return date. A sound plan coordinates legal obligations, operational needs, and the employee’s health requirements.

What is a Return-to-Work Plan?

Put simply, a return-to-work plan is a written roadmap of when and how an employee will return from medical leave. It documents the employer’s accommodation efforts and sets out how both the employer and the employee will work together to support a safe, successful transition back to work.

When properly prepared and documented, the plan helps reduce the risk of discrimination and privacy complaints, and wrongful dismissal and constructive dismissal claims by employees because it clarifies expectations and responsibilities.

A Unique Composition: Every return to work has its own rhythm.

It’s important for employers to remember that a return-to-work plan, like the accommodation plan and the accommodation process itself, is unique to each individual employee and their circumstances. There is no “one size fits all” plan, just like there’s no 1 singular symphony for orchestras to play.

With this in mind, here are some practical tips for employers regarding the development and introduction of a successful return-to-work plan.

Practical Tips for a Well-Conducted Return-to-Work:

Have an established base score to follow: Most employers have an Absence and/or Leave of Absence Policy. Best practice is to also have an Accommodation Policy that sets out the procedural steps the company will take to engage in the appropriate due diligence when an employee requests accommodation at work and comply with its accommodation obligations. These policies, whichever you have, should go beyond talking about what an employee is expected to do when they need to be absent from work and also talk about what is expected when the employee is set to return.

These policies should align and address what happens when an employee is ready to return to work. For example, requiring the employee to provide advance notice of their return date gives the employer time to confirm the terms of return and put the right supports in place.

Work in Harmony with the Employee: The return-to-work process, like the accommodation process generally, is collaborative. The employer, employee, and the employee’s treating medical practitioner each play a role in orchestrating the successful return to work. Once the employee signals they’re ready to return, a return-to-work phone call can help clarify next steps and reinforce a cooperative approach. A short follow-up email should confirm what was discussed.

This is worthwhile even when the employee is returning full-time without restrictions, because the employer should still plan how the employee will be reintroduced to the workplace.

Assemble the sheet music and instruments you need: When the employee tells you they’re ready to come back, make sure you have the information and documentation to back it up. The most important of this is:

confirmation that the employee is cleared to return to work, whether with or without further need for accommodation;

on what basis the employee is cleared to return; that is, what physical and/or functional limitations and restrictions does the employee have, if any;

how long the employee’s modifications, if any, continue.

This goes beyond the employee’s own update or a basic medical note. Clear medical information is the foundation of a successful return-to-work plan. It helps the employer understand the employee’s medical needs to determine whether the employee can return to their pre-leave role or needs temporary modifications, what supports or equipment may be required, and whether any health and safety concerns must be addressed to ensure the employee’s return is without risk to themselves or any other employee.

Employers should take the lead in requesting the information they need about the employee’s functional abilities and restrictions, whether directly or through a third-party administrator. A Functional Abilities Form is a useful starting point, but it should be tailored where necessary.

If the medical information is vague or contradictory, seek clarification. For example, a note saying an employee can return at “50%” may leave key questions unanswered about their work hours, duties, or both. To get useful guidance:

ask questions specific to the duties and responsibilities of the employee’s position;

provide the doctor with the employee’s written job description where available. If you don’t have a job description, provide a summary of the essential duties the employee is regularly expected and required to perform, along with their regular work hours to the doctor; and

ask about specific health and safety concerns (i.e., PPE, work environment hazards).

Remember, this is about getting reasonable information so the employer can understand what accommodation is available to be implemented, to the point of undue hardship. The employer is prohibited from asking for the employee’s diagnosis or specific details of their treatment.

Understand the full orchestra and the role the employee is returning to: Consider operational needs unrelated to the employee’s illness or disability. After a lengthy absence, the workplace may have changed. The employee may need refresher training, updated reporting lines, or a modified role if their original position has changed or no longer exists in the same form.

Operational planning also includes compensation. If the employee returns to full duties without restrictions, regular wages resume. If they return gradually or in a modified role, pay should reflect the work performed, and any change in hours, duties, or rate of pay should be clearly communicated to the employee before their return.

Appoint the conductor: Who is the employee going to communicate with if they have any questions or need new or adjusted modifications to their role. Having a point-person (usually HR, but sometimes the General Manager or the employee’s direct supervisor) ensures the employee’s personal and medical information isn’t shared beyond those who “need to know” and eliminates confusion about who to go to if an issue or concern arises.

Establish when the score will be reviewed and the orchestration fine-tuned: The return-to-work plan is a living document, not a “one and done” agreement. Once the initial terms are set, they should be reviewed to ensure the employee is transitioning successfully and to respond to any changes in medical status or business needs. Set review dates and confirm the employee’s obligation to report any concerns or changes in their circumstances.

Write the score: Once the key terms are settled, put the plan in writing and provide it to the employee for review and sign-off. Track review dates and any scheduled changes in hours or duties set out in the medical information.

If the employee refuses any part of the plan, document it clearly so the record shows what occurred and when.

Know when to ask for help: Finally, like a conductor, the employer must know when to cue other musicians and sections to join the performance. Seeking legal advice and guidance at the right time keeps the entire return to work process in harmony. Most importantly, do it early and proactively to avoid getting behind in the beat.

Conclusion:

A successful return-to-work plan requires good faith coordination, clear communication, and the flexibility to be responsive to change. Because every situation is different, each plan should be tailored to the employee’s circumstances and adjusted as needed to support a safe, effective return. Like a symphony, when it’s composed well, it keeps the employee engaged in the process and in the workplace.

As always, my colleagues and I are here to help. When needed, cue us in.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.