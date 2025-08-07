WSIB Strike Ends: What Employers Need To Know As Service Resumes

After more than six weeks of labour disruption, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board ("WSIB") and the Ontario Compensation Employees Union ("OCEU") recently reached a tentative agreement.

The WSIB has confirmed that operations resumed this month, with a gradual return to full service expected. The end of the strike marks an important moment for Ontario employers navigating the WSIB system, particularly those with active claims, appeals or other time-sensitive matters that may have been impacted by the strike.

What Was Affected?

During the strike, which began in late May 2025, the WSIB temporarily or significantly scaled back several services. While some essential services continued, the following areas were significantly affected:

appeals and hearings were postponed;

processing of new and ongoing claims was delayed;

claim-file access was limited;

response times to inquiries and correspondence were extended; and

grace periods were applied to certain procedural deadlines.

Gradual Return to Service

The WSIB appears to be taking a phased approach to restoring regular service following the strike. Although operations have resumed, a phased strategy is being used to prioritize time-sensitive matters. As a result, some employers may continue to experience slower-than-usual response times or delays in claim progression as the WSIB works through the backlog. This could particularly affect organizations that submitted materials close to the start of the strike or during the disruption.

Procedural deadlines have been extended for any WSIB decisions dated between May 1 and July 18—employers will have an extra 60 days to object to those decisions, beyond the usual 30-day or 6-month time limit (depending on the type of decision). Importantly, while grace periods were implemented for certain timelines during the disruption, these measures do not eliminate the need for employers to confirm the status of their individual matters with the WSIB.

Service Update

The WSIB has also released a service update outlining what employers and workers can expect as operations gradually return to normal. The page has been kept up to date, with the latest changes appearing as of July 21, 2025. Key points from the update include:

employers and employees should expect wait times to be longer than usual;

temporary changes to health care approvals are no longer in effect;

appeals processes and decision-making have resumed; and

worksite meetings are gradually resuming.

What Employers Should Do

Follow up on outstanding matters: If your organization filed a claim, appeal, or other documentation with the WSIB close to the start of or during the disruption, you should follow up to confirm receipt and next steps. This proactive approach is always advisable—but is especially important in the wake of this disruption. Expect continued delays: Even with services resuming, the WSIB is managing a significant backlog across departments. Employers should plan for continued delays in communications, hearings, and claim processing—particularly for non-urgent matters.

