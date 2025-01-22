The Perks Of Articling Solo

Small talk as an articling student is predictable. Without fail, conversations with lawyers go something like this:

Them: "So how are you finding articling so far?"

Me: "I'm really enjoying it!"

Them: "Great! How many other students are at your firm?"

Me: "I'm actually the only student!"

Them: "Really?!? What's that like???"

Usually, I'm pretty brief, but if I were to give a long answer, I'd say:

Problem-Solving Skills

Unfortunately, being a student means I have dumb questions...a LOT of dumb questions. Although admittedly, I've had days where I wished there was another student for me to run my question by before escalating, I've learned how to triage. Dumb questions can be split up into three categories: (1) figure it out myself, (2) ask a law clerk, (3) ask a lawyer. I was shocked to discover how many questions fell into the first category after a few minutes of searching. Google is the best. This triage system has also given me the chance to work closely with Casey & Moss's incredible law clerks. Their patience with me as I learn the ropes has been nothing short of saintly.

Lots of Invites

Believe it or not, there is such a thing as too many people on a Zoom call. Although "the more the merrier" applies sometimes, it isn't always appropriate to have several students attend a court appearance. Because I'm the only student at Casey & Moss, every time a lawyer is working on an interesting file, I'm the only one on the invite list. If there were more students, our invitations would sometimes have to be spread out. I've only been articling for a few months and have already had the opportunity to observe motions, cross-examinations, mediations, and even a trial!

Relationships With Students at Other Firms

Articling as the only student at my firm has also pushed me out of my comfort zone socially. I'll be the first to acknowledge how fun it is to talk about articling with someone who is also currently articling. It's even better when the student is working in the same area of law. Luckily, the lawyers at Casey & Moss have brought me along to many networking events, so I've had the opportunity to connect with a number of students working in estates. Because of this, I've made many friends that I might not have otherwise taken the time to get to know.

So, if you're a student considering sending an application to a small firm – it's not as scary as you might think. In fact, I highly recommend it.

