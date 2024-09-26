Episode 67: Leading With Purpose And Transforming The Future Of Agriculture (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 67, Heather sits down with Corlena Patterson, Executive Director at Canadian Sheep Federation and CEO of PrüvIT Technologies Inc., to discuss her efforts to enhance animal health and welfare through forward-thinking policies, programs and technology.

In this episode, Corlena emphasizes the importance of early disease detection and outbreak tracing, and shares her lifelong passion for agriculture, shaped by her farm upbringing. She also offers a glimpse into her book, which details a comprehensive study on RCMP horses. To learn more, and to connect with Corlena, please visit https://www.cansheep.ca/ and https://www.pruvit.io/.

self

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.