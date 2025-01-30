ARTICLE
30 January 2025

Former Catholic Priest Eric Dejaeger Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Nunavut Children

The case of Eric Dejaeger highlights the long-lasting damage caused by those in positions of trust who exploit their authority to harm the most vulnerable.
Simona Jellinek
His guilty plea to additional charges of child sexual abuse underscores the importance of ensuring justice for survivors and holding perpetrators accountable, regardless of how much time has passed.

The bravery of the victims in coming forward to share their stories cannot be overstated, as it sheds light on a dark chapter in their community's history and serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and systemic change to prevent such abuses from happening again.

This case reinforces the importance of healing, accountability, and protecting children in all institutions.

