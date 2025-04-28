Episode 74: What's Driving Kitchener's Rise As A Tech Hub In Canada? (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 74, Jennifer Gruber, Interim CEO of Communitech, shares her leadership journey and the role startups play in reshaping Canada's economy. Based in Kitchener—one of the country's top tech hubs—Jennifer explains how Communitech helps entrepreneurs grow by fostering a supportive environment, connecting founders with essential resources and promoting Canadian IP and talent. Jennifer also shares her vision for building a more connected, thriving tech community for the future. To learn more about Communitech, please visit http://www.communitech.ca/.
Disclaimer: Since the recording of this episode in January 2025, Jennifer Gruber has resumed her role as CFO of Communitech as of April 2025.
