Syndicate Ownership In High‑performance Equestrian Sport: Structuring The Dream

Equine syndicates enable multiple owners to share the costs and risks of campaigning high-performance horses, but informal arrangements can lead to disputes over decision-making authority, financial obligations, and exit strategies.

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Equine syndicates make top-level sport possible, but informal arrangements invite costly disputes over money, authority, and exits. Here is what every syndicate owner needs to have in place before the next competition season.

Why syndicate?

Syndicates spread the financial and performance risk of campaigning a top horse across multiple owners, making high‑level sport possible when sole ownership is not compatible with a single owner’s risk tolerance. A syndicate is a deliberate multi‑owner arrangement created to spread risk, secure access to quality horses, and professionalize how critical decisions are made.

Done properly, a syndicate preserves relationships and maintains alignment and momentum when circumstances become complex. Done informally, it invites disputes about authority (who decides and when), economics (who pays and how), and exit mechanics (who may sell and on what terms).

Why a syndicate needs a legal structure

The case for a formal structure is practical as well as legal. In Ontario, where people carry on a business in common with a view to profit, the law may treat them as partners even if that was never the intention. A partnership comes with joint and several liability and allows one participant to bind the others in the ordinary course of the venture. A buy‑train‑sell program or prize‑money‑sharing model can cross that line unless it is deliberately structured to avoid that outcome.

A second reason is regulatory. The Fédération Équestre Internationale (“FEI”) rules tie eligibility and accountability to how you organize ownership and operations:

athletes and horses must be properly registered,

ownership must be correctly recorded in the FEI database, and

in Olympic cycles the ownership nationality must be declared by fixed deadlines.

Under the same framework, accountability rests with the Person Responsible, and the equine anti‑doping regime is strict‑liability, so a prohibited finding can disqualify results and trigger sanctions regardless of intent. A syndicate that hard‑wires governance (who may authorize entries and veterinary treatments, how information flows, and who can act in time‑critical situations) to those requirements materially reduces the risk of ineligibility, disqualification, or retroactive loss of results.

Finally, formalization is the solution to avoidable conflict inside the group. Writing down capital commitments and cost‑sharing, decision rights and spending authority, and transfer/exit mechanics and valuation not only clarifies expectations but provides structure in both critical and non-critical moments.

Choosing a structure

Select a legal vehicle that matches how the horse will be campaigned, how many owners are involved (and who they are), and whether the program primarily aims at performance with long‑term ownership or includes a resale component. In other words, the structure should reflect your objectives, headcount, and economics.

Documented co‑ownership

Suitable for a small, aligned group that wants simplicity. The agreement should still set out authority, capital obligations, exits, and how disputes are handled.

Ontario corporation (OBCA)

Creates a separate legal person, offers limited liability, and makes it easier to admit or redeem investors through shares. The structure involves light corporate housekeeping (directors, records and annual filings) in exchange for limited liability, clearer authority, and a vehicle that continues smoothly as owners change.

Limited partnership

Helpful where one party will run day‑to‑day decisions and other investors are purely financial; the agreement must spell out who can do what, which decisions need investor approval, and what reporting is required.

The structural choice is not cosmetic. It controls who bears risk, who decides, how people join or exit, and how the investment is protected over time. If you do nothing, default rules (including unintended partnership exposure) may fill the gap.

Capital and economics

High‑performance campaigning carries both recurring costs (board, training, competition fees, travel, insurance) and contingent costs (quarantine, veterinary events, schedule changes). A workable syndicate agreement states what capital comes in, what expenses are covered, how and when funds are called, and how prize money or sale proceeds are applied or distributed. If resale is contemplated, the agreement should articulate the waterfall: the order in which costs are recovered, profits distributed, and reserves are retained for ongoing campaigning. Clear rules here prevent avoidable disputes and keep the training and competition plan on track when circumstances change.

Governance and decision rights

Performance in equestrian sport sometimes depends on timely decisions made with incomplete information. A functional syndicate agreement clarifies:

Program control : home barn, head coach, rider selection and substitution, and who approves show selection and classes entered.

: home barn, head coach, rider selection and substitution, and who approves show selection and classes entered. Time‑sensitive authority : who may consent to veterinary treatment (including controlled medications), who can authorize spend within agreed caps, and require that any single‑signatory decisions are promptly notified to owners and later reviewed against the agreed budget and authority thresholds.

: who may consent to veterinary treatment (including controlled medications), who can authorize spend within agreed caps, and require that any single‑signatory decisions are promptly notified to owners and later reviewed against the agreed budget and authority thresholds. Information rights: the cadence and content of updates so owners are informed while preserving coach and rider control over daily management.

A good document does not invite owners to manage day‑to‑day training; it preserves the rider‑and‑coach team’s control over training, entries, and horse care while giving owners appropriate transparency.

Transfer and exit mechanics

Members’ circumstances change, and horses move through different phases, such as competition, time off, rehabilitation, sale preparation, and eventually, retirement. Exits are not failures; they are part of the design. The agreement should define when and to whom transfers are permitted, who, if anyone, has a right of first refusal, how a third‑party offer is handled, and how value is determined if someone leaves during an injury or a peak.

It should also address end‑of‑career decisions, including retirement, permanent unsoundness, breeding placement (if applicable), and who has authority to make those decisions and on what terms. Without clear rules, practical control often shifts to whoever holds paper title or has physical custody, meaning one person can effectively force outcomes (i.e. by moving the horse, refusing access, or acting quickly on a sale or transfer) before the rest of the group can respond, and the result can be driven by timing and leverage rather than what the group would choose on the merits.

Dispute resolution that respects the calendar

Open‑ended litigation is rarely compatible with the timelines of high‑performance sport. A well‑designed escalation pathway clearly set out in the syndicate documentation consisting of good‑faith discussions, then a neutral expert for narrow technical disputes, followed by mediation and, if necessary, arbitration in an agreed forum helps contain cost, keep decisions moving and safeguard investor privacy.

It is equally important to build in interim‑relief language, so the parties have a clear mechanism to authorize urgent veterinary care, confirm entries, or approve a temporary transfer or relocation while the underlying dispute is being resolved.

Documentation that actually helps

The length and complexity of the paperwork should match the reality of the deal, but should always be clear, specific and operable. A short term sheet can set expectations before legal drafting. The main syndicate/co‑ownership or shareholders’/limited partnership agreement will contain more thorough terms, including: ownership, economics, governance, transfers, and dispute pathways. Two additional pieces of documentation/recordkeeping to consider:

Registration housekeeping: Ensure the FEI database accurately reflects the horse’s ownership and registrations. Where Olympic‑cycle rules apply, confirm that the ownership nationality is declared by the applicable deadline for the nation the horse will represent, since entries and eligibility rely on those facts being correct.1 Services agreements: Agreements such as breeding, boarding and training agreements should be consistent with the governance and transfer/sale mechanics in the syndicate document so operational control and legal authority are not in conflict. This is especially important where the trainer or barn owner does not hold an ownership interest in the syndicate.

Regulatory and capital raising guardrails

Selling “shares” in a horse or program may be considered the distribution of securities. Whether securities rules are engaged and how heavy the compliance load becomes often turns on who is being invited in and how interests are offered. A small ownership group made up of close contacts may be able to rely on narrower prospectus exemptions, but that does not mean “no securities compliance”: exempt distributions can still trigger post‑closing reporting obligations, and general anti‑fraud / misrepresentation standards still apply to how the opportunity is described. If the group grows, outreach becomes broader, or the raise begins to look more like a repeatable capital‑raising process, the analysis tends to expand beyond “which exemption applies” and into questions about whether solicitation activity (or transaction‑based compensation paid to someone helping source owners) engages the registration “business trigger.” If owners are drawn from multiple countries, you may be dealing with layered compliance in multiple jurisdictions. Finally, transfer rights should be drafted with resale restrictions in mind because, even where an initial issuance is exempt, “first trades” can be restricted under Canadian resale rules, which affects how (and whether) interests can be transferred later.

Bringing it together – on paper

Syndicates make top sport possible by spreading the financial and performance risk across multiple owners. Choosing the correct structure and formalizing it with a focused agreement aligns ownership, authority, and economics with the realities of high-performance sport and competition.

The right agreement clarifies decision‑making, sets funding mechanics, defines sale/exit rules, and builds in dispute resolution that allows for interim action. We help clients draft or review agreements to ensure it fits your team and goals, so you preserve relationships, manage risk, and protect value while you focus on results.

Footnote

1. Reminder, Olympic Registration & Change of Horse Ownership/Nationality deadline 15 January 2024 ↩︎

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.