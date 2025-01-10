2024 Charitable Donation Deadline Extension vs. Abolishing The Religious Charitable Designation In 2025

On the heels of disquieting news that the House of Commons Finance Committee has recommended the abolishment of the Religious Charitable designation under the Income Tax Act, the Government of Canada announced on December 30, 2024 that it would extend the 2024 charitable donation deadline to February 28, 2025, due to the four-week-long Canada Post strike with attendant mail stoppage which occurred between mid-November and mid-December 2024.

The promised extension meant that donors that wish to support their favorite charities with donations that would qualify for tax credits in 2024, would have had until the end of February 2025 instead of the end of December 2024, to make those donations.

This would have been a nice gift to take away some of the sting of the huge and devastating lump of coal that would result if the House of Commons Finance Committee resolution comes to pass in 2025. The extension would need to be tabled by the government and voted upon. However, with parliament prorogued on January 6, 2025, until March 24, the extension is now in doubt.

In true Canadian fashion, like a see-saw hockey game, the travails of Liberal government mean that the Finance Committee's recommendation will likely not see the back of the net in 2025 if the Conservatives form the new government between now until October 20, 2025, when the 2025 Canadian federal election must take place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.