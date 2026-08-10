Transport Canada Proposes Remote ID, Community-based Organizations And Designated RPAS Airspace Regulations

This insight was prepared with the assistance of Summer Law Student Kathryn Lyon.

The use of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) in Canada is rapidly growing. With over 116,000 RPAS registrations in 2025, many industries are recognizing the benefits RPAS can have on their operations. In order to accommodate the increase in air activity caused by the use of RPAS, on June 8, 2026, Transport Canada (TC) proposed three significant amendments to the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs):

Remote Identification (Remote ID) Community Based Organizations (CBOs) New Designated Airspaces

Why this matters

These proposals represent some of the most significant RPAS regulatory changes since the introduction of Part IX of the Canadian Aviation Regulations. If adopted, they would influence how drones are identified in flight, how certain organizations conduct operations and how pilots access and comply with airspace restrictions. Although implementation remains several years away, the proposals will shape future technology, compliance and operational requirements across Canada’s drone sector, making early engagement in the consultation process important for affected stakeholders.

Importantly, Transport Canada is actively seeking stakeholder feedback before the consultation period closes on September 9, 2026. This is an opportunity for stakeholders to provide detailed comments on specific proposals and implementation considerations. RPAS operators, pilots, manufacturers, educational institutions, recreational flying organizations, software and technology providers, and organizations planning future drone operations should consider reviewing the proposals and providing feedback. The positions advanced during this consultation will shape the final regulatory framework that Transport Canada expects to implement over the coming years.

Remote ID requirements

Remote ID is the capability of an RPAS to transmit its identity, as well as its position and altitude. TC is proposing a performance-based model for Remote ID, wherein the requirements to comply with Remote ID would be posted online and manufacturers would use those requirements to build compliant models.

There are two types of Remote ID being proposed:

Broadcast Remote ID – Transmits flight data via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth from the RPAS directly; and/or

Network Remote ID – Transmits flight data via internet networks, including via satellite or wireless networks, such as 4G or 5G networks. Network Remote ID can be broadcast directly from the RPAS to any device within range and capable of receiving the signal, such as a cell phone or tablet.

These new Remote ID amendments would require:

Any RPAS weighing between 250 grams and 150 kilograms (any small or medium RPAS) to have either Broadcast or Network Remote ID;

RPAS pilots to ensure their RPAS has a manufacturer declaration stating their model meets the Remote ID requirements and that Remote ID is functioning properly before and during each flight;

Manufacturers to submit a declaration to TC prior to their product being used to ensure it is compliant with TC standards; and

The accountable executive to ensure the RPAS being used by the organizations’ pilots are compliant with Remote ID for operations beyond the visual line of sight (BLVOS) under an RPAS Operator Certificate.

The following message, and data, elements would be required to be transmitted under the new Remote ID regulations:

Identity of the remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) (the serial number assigned by the manufacturer or the serial number of the broadcast module);

Last reported latitude and longitude of the control station;

Last reported geometric altitude of the control station;

Last reported latitude and longitude of the RPA;

Last reported geometric altitude of the RPA;

A timestamp identifying the time of applicability of a message; and

The emergency status of the RPA.

TC is ensuring Canadian personal information related to Remote ID will follow privacy laws. Any personal information regarding the pilot ID will not be available to the public, however, the location of the RPA, the location of the control station, the altitude and other message details required by TC would be available to the public via a third-party app.

The proposed Remote ID requirement would not replace other forms of e-conspicuity requirements. If Remote ID would be a hindrance to operations, RPAS pilots will be able to apply for a Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) allowing them to continue to fly their operation while abiding by TC Regulations without it. Standard 922, or a new standard, will be developed, or updated, to accommodate the Remote ID requirement.

Stakeholders interested in implementing Network Remote ID should confer with the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development around radio, equipment and licensing standards (ISED).

Final publication of these amendments is expected in 2028. The deadline for RPAS manufacturer compliance for Remote ID is expected in 2029, and the deadline for pilot compliance for Remote IDis expected in 2030.

Community-based organization (CBO) status

The second part of the proposal introduces regulations to allow for the registration of CBOs in Canada. A CBO is a recreational RPAS organization that operates at fixed sites with an accountable executive overseeing operations and ensuring safety requirements are being met.

In order to apply for CBO status, the recreational RPAS organization, educational or research institution, should provide TC with a description of the organization, member activities and operations and safety protocols. The organization must detail which requirements they are seeking to be exempt from in CARs and why those provisions impede their operations. The prospective CBO will be responsible for identifying which fixed sites they will be using, consulting with relevant interested parties, submitting a declaration form to TC and ensuring the site is suitable for RPAS operations. To be eligible as a CBO, organizations cannot also engage in commercial air services. At these fixed sites, CBO members would operate under the CBO’s own rules and procedures instead of the regulations in Part IX.

TC is also considering different membership requirements for CBO members, wherein members would not need to register their RPAS with TC if they are a part of a CBO and operating at a fixed site, nor be subject to the corresponding registration fees. TC is, however, considering introducing new fees to cover the costs required to administer the new CBO program, but those new fees will be consulted upon separately from these amendments.

Operations that are being considered to take place at fixed sites include:

Operating above 400 ft in uncontrolled airspace, with a likely altitude cap to be determined;

Undertaking first-person-view operations without a visual observer;

Operating an RPA weighing more than 25 kg, with a likely weight limit of 35 kg, with a basic RPAS Pilot Certificate; and

Organizing advertised events and hosting foreign operators without SFOCs.

Designated airspaces, geo-zones and geo-awareness functions

Finally, TC is proposing new RPAS specific concepts to restrict certain airspaces and improve pilot awareness. These include a designated RPAS airspace, geo-zone datasets and geo-awareness functions.

TC wants to introduce designated RPAS airspaces to modify airspace rules for RPAS only flights. These amendments include restricting certain airspaces, changing operating conditions and requirements, and modifying areas of caution.

Once TC designates a new airspace, the relevant information to that airspace will be identified as an “RPAS geo-zone” in a digital dataset. The dataset is intended to be updated and transmitted immediately, such that RPAS pilots can be notified of airspace changes in real-time. The designated RPAS airspace information will be published in a TC publication, which would be incorporated into a modified Designated Airspace Handbook and made available for download.

The proposed amendments would not create new airspaces, nor would these airspaces be for RPAS use only. The new restrictions would replace the current tool used to prohibit RPAS airspaces (s. 5.1 of the Aeronautics Act) and would be subject to administrative monetary penalties.

The geo-awareness function allows pilots to understand their location in relation to airspace rules and restrictions. Inflight geo-awareness data can be transmitted to the pilot through the control station, on RPAS models capable of displaying that information. RPAS manufacturers able to showcase airspace data would be required to provide effective alerts to pilots of potential, or actual, airspace breaches, and provide a visual of geospatial representations of the airspace through geo-zone datasets provided by TC or NAV Canada Manufacturers would need to ensure this information is reliable and up to date. The geo-zone awareness function for RPAS manufacturers will be added to Standard 922, or a new standard. RPAS models incapable of geo-awareness functions would be exempt from the requirement.

Stakeholders can provide their thoughts here or by emailing TC.CARConsultations-RACConsultations.TC@tc.gc.ca.