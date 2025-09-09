Marco P. Falco Featured In Coffee With Convery Podcast

Marco P. Falco, partner in our Litigation & Dispute Resolution, was recently interviewed by Brien Convery on the merits of mentorship and diversity in the legal profession on the Coffee with Convery podcast. Marco discusses the need for seasoned lawyers to become mentors and for young lawyers to actively seek them out.

Listen to the episode below.

