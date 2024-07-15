ARTICLE
15 July 2024

Competition Law Investigations And Compliance: A Toolkit For Managing Risk

BC
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Contributor

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP logo
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (Blakes) is one of Canada's top business law firms, serving a diverse national and international client base. Our integrated office network provides clients with access to the Firm's full spectrum of capabilities in virtually every area of business law.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
Companies doing business in Canada are subject to investigations by the Canadian Competition Bureau at any time, which may relate to civil and/or criminal provisions of Canada's Competition Act.
Canada Antitrust/Competition Law
Photo of Navin Joneja
Photo of Julie Soloway
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Companies doing business in Canada are subject to investigations by the Canadian Competition Bureau at any time, which may relate to civil and/or criminal provisions of Canada's Competition Act.

The reputational harm to companies publicly implicated in Bureau investigations can be substantial, and investigations are costly and disruptive to businesses. In addition, companies found to have violated the criminal or abuse of dominance provisions of the Competition Act may face criminal fines and significant consequences for their employees.

This toolkit outlines the types of Competition Bureau investigations a company may face and offers practical guidance on the following:

  • What to do if an investigation is initiated
  • Steps to take to investigate and assess any issues
  • How to develop an effective competition law compliance program
  • Steps to avoid or respond to private actions (including class proceedings) related to Competition Act

Resources include:

  • Competition Bureau Investigation FAQs
  • Search Warrant Checklist
  • Sample Investigation Work Plan
  • Best Practices on Reporting
  • Competition Compliance Program Checklist
  • Competition Law Compliance Audit and Checklist

To request a copy of this useful toolkit, please email Hannah Campaigne.

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Navin Joneja
Navin Joneja
Photo of Julie Soloway
Julie Soloway
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More