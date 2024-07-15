Competition Law Investigations And Compliance: A Toolkit For Managing Risk

Companies doing business in Canada are subject to investigations by the Canadian Competition Bureau at any time, which may relate to civil and/or criminal provisions of Canada's Competition Act.

The reputational harm to companies publicly implicated in Bureau investigations can be substantial, and investigations are costly and disruptive to businesses. In addition, companies found to have violated the criminal or abuse of dominance provisions of the Competition Act may face criminal fines and significant consequences for their employees.

This toolkit outlines the types of Competition Bureau investigations a company may face and offers practical guidance on the following:

What to do if an investigation is initiated

Steps to take to investigate and assess any issues

How to develop an effective competition law compliance program

Steps to avoid or respond to private actions (including class proceedings) related to Competition Act

Resources include:

Competition Bureau Investigation FAQs

Search Warrant Checklist

Sample Investigation Work Plan

Best Practices on Reporting

Competition Compliance Program Checklist

Competition Law Compliance Audit and Checklist

