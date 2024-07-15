Over the past two years, Canada has been undertaking significant reform of its Competition laws, with amendments coming into effect.

In a recent article with Financier Worldwide, BP&P's Managing Partner Alicia Quesnel delves into the recent changes and their potential impacts on businesses. For an in-depth exploration, read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.