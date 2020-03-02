On February 18, 2020, the British Columbia Legislature appointed a special committee to review that province's Personal Information Protection Act ("PIPA"), the private sector privacy law applicable to British Columbia organizations.
PIPA came into effect in January 2004, and pursuant to s. 59, a special committee must review the Act every 6 years and submit a report. The report may include recommended amendments. In a period in which numerous privacy laws, both domestic and international are being revised, the move by the province comes as no surprise.
Also under review in a separate process is the federal private sector legislation, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ("PIPEDA"). On June 18, 2019, the Government of Canada launched its National Digital and Data consultations, which led to the development of the Digital Charter in Action: A Plan by Canadians, for Canadians. As part of the Digital Charter Action Plan, Innovation, Science and Economic Development published a discussion paper, Strengthening Privacy for the Digital Age, which included a set of proposals to modernize PIPEDA.
The Paper outlines a series of policy considerations related to specific proposals that would serve to enhance consumers' control, enable responsible innovation and enhance enforcement.
The Government is also studying potential reforms to the Privacy Act, which governs the personal information-handling practices of federal institutions. That initiative is being led by Justice Canada, working closely with the Treasury Board Secretariat.
About Dentons
Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.