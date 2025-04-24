Ports & Maritime News | March 31 – April 6, 2025

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's important news items for the week of March 31–April 6, to keep you in the loop.

On April 3, ANTAQ approved a review of the contributions received as part of Public Hearing No. 02/2024.

Among the updates are: (i) the new deadline for transition contracts (increased from six months to one year); (ii) the need for prior authorization from ANTAQ to enter into passage contracts; and (iii) the definition of the water mirror use contract.

Source: ANTAQ

On April 1, the Navy Ports and Coasts Directorate (DPC) approved NORMAM-205/DPC, which regulates the operation of autonomous vessels with a length of at most 24 meters, which are capable of operating or being operated remotely or autonomously, taking into account the various amounts of control involved.

Source: Portos e Navios

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.