Ports & Maritime News | October 7-13, 2024

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of October 7–13 to keep you in the loop.

On October 9, ANTAQ held Public Hearing No. 11/2024, aiming to gather feedback on the proposed revision of Normative Resolution 01/2015, which establishes the criteria and procedures for the chartering of vessels by Brazilian Shipping Companies (EBNs).

In the initial stages, simple adjustments will be made to the resolution to align with the BR do Mar (Law No. 14.301/2022). Further changes will be made after the publication of the decree regulating the law.

Written contributions must be submitted by October 23.

Source: ANTAQ

On October 7, the Santos Port Authority (APS) published a tender protocol to solicit the dredging of the navigation channel of the Santos Port.

The project, which has already been granted an environmental license, is expected to be completed by 2026.

Source: Portos e Navios

Two additional technical group meetings are scheduled before the next session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

MEPC 83 will be a key player in setting global maritime decarbonization targets. The IMO says its biggest challenge will be reaching a consensus between delegations on the complex technical and economic issues in a short timeframe.

Source: Portos e Navios

On October 8, ANTAQ published a resolution establishing the requirements for operational agreements for the exchange of spaces in long-distance navigation between Brazilian and foreign shipping companies.

The rule will take effect on November 1, 2024, aiming to improve service quality, optimize vessel usage, and reduce operating costs.

Source: Portos e Navios

The Ministry of Ports and Airports has analyzed alternatives to the concession of the STS-10 port unit, defining a model with one more berth than the original project. The new area is estimated to increase container capacity at the Port of Santos by 50%.

The auction for the area is scheduled for 2025 .

Source: Portos e Navios

