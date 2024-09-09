Ports & Maritime News | August 26-September 1, 2024

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of August 26–September 1 to keep you informed.
- ANTAQ approves preparatory documents for the tender for the STS08 terminal in the Port of Santos (SP)
The preparatory tender documents for the STS08 terminal, located in the Port of Santos, São Paulo, have been approved by ANTAQ. The port will, therefore, continue with the process of leasing the area.
Source: ANTAQ
ANTAQ has approved the opening of a public hearing and consultation on improving the proposal to review Normative Resolution 01/2015. The norm regulates the procedures and criteria for chartering a vessel by a Brazilian shipping company in port support, maritime support, cabotage, and long distance shipping.
The period for contributions to the public hearing will be from September 9 through October 23. The date of the virtual session will be set afterwards.
Source: ANTAQ
On September 3, ANTAQ held an in-person meeting to receive and discuss contributions for the 2025-2028 Regulatory Agenda Proposal related to maritime navigation. This meeting was the first of three meetings. At the same time, contributions are also being accepted for the Regulatory Result Assessment Agenda (ARR) 2023-2026.
Source: ANTAQ
The "Characterization of Crossing Berthing Points" study, which is part of the 2021-2024 Multi-Year Study Agenda, has been approved by ANTAQ. The aim is to study the berthing points used by the water transport services crossing. Data was collected from 47 crossings, the majority (72.8%) in the North of Brazil.
Source: ANTAQ
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.