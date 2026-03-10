Understanding The Legal Landscape Of Private Credits

February 2026 – Private credit has become one of the fastest‑growing segments of modern finance, offering flexible alternatives to traditional lending. Our cross‑border overview brings together the key legal questions that arise across 12 jurisdictions, helping investors, lenders, and borrowers navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

This guide highlights the most important considerations—including licensing, security, financial assistance, tax aspects, and insolvency implications—to support more informed decision‑making in private credit transactions throughout Emerging Europe and Central Asia.

Partner Tomáa Meliaek drove the preparation of the material with the support of local teams of legal experts from across Kinstellar jurisdictions.

Explore our full analysis to gain a clearer picture of the evolving legal frameworks shaping the private credit market.