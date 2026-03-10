ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Understanding The Legal Landscape Of Private Credits

K
Kinstellar

Contributor

Kinstellar logo
Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
Explore Firm Details
Private credit has become one of the fastest‑growing segments of modern finance, offering flexible alternatives to traditional lending.
Worldwide Finance and Banking
Tomáš Melišek
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Kinstellar are most popular:
  • within Technology, Antitrust/Competition Law and Insurance topic(s)
  • in European Union

February 2026 – Private credit has become one of the fastest‑growing segments of modern finance, offering flexible alternatives to traditional lending. Our cross‑border overview brings together the key legal questions that arise across 12 jurisdictions, helping investors, lenders, and borrowers navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

This guide highlights the most important considerations—including licensing, security, financial assistance, tax aspects, and insolvency implications—to support more informed decision‑making in private credit transactions throughout Emerging Europe and Central Asia.

Partner Tomáa Meliaek drove the preparation of the material with the support of local teams of legal experts from across Kinstellar jurisdictions.

Explore our full analysis to gain a clearer picture of the evolving legal frameworks shaping the private credit market.

1755292a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tomáš Melišek
Tomáš Melišek
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More