Subclass 482 Visa Sponsorship Trends | What Australian Employers Should Know

As Australia continues to navigate a tight labour market, the Department of Home Affairs' Temporary Resident (Skilled) Report – 31 March 2025 offers several insights for employers sponsoring skilled migrants on a 482 Visa.

The data reveals not only the scale of temporary skilled migration in Australia but also evolving demand trends that could influence your workforce planning.

Here's what employers need to know about the Department's report that was released recently in June.

Surge in Employer-Sponsored Visa Demand

Who are employers sponsoring?

Top 3 Occupational Groups Industry Spotlight Skill Level Top 3 Citizenship Countries



SURGE IN 482 VISA SPONSORSHIP DEMAND

The 2024–25 program year (to 31 March 2025) has seen a significant increase in 482 Visa activity compared to the same period last year:

53% increase in the number of applications lodged.

33.2% increase in 482 Visa grants.

34.4% increase in the number of primary 482 Visa holders in Australia.

This surge reflects employers' growing reliance on overseas talent through the employer-sponsored visa program to fill persistent skill shortages.

Source: Department of Home Affairs' Temporary Resident (Skilled) Report – 31 March 2025.

Who are Employers Sponsoring?

The top three occupational groups being granted 482 Visas in the 2024/25 program year (to 31 March 2025) were:

Occupational Group % of Total Program Year-on-Year Growth* Professionals 43.1% +17.8% Technicians and Trades Workers 35.1% +50.5% Managers 10.7% +20.5%

*Compared to the same period in 2023/24.

Source: Department of Home Affairs' Temporary Resident (Skilled) Report – 31 March 2025.

Chefs saw a significant 160.5% increase, becoming the most nominated occupation (8.1% of the total program), followed by Resident Medical Officers, which saw a 17.1% increase (4.9% of the total program).

Industry Spotlight | 482 Visa Sponsorship Demand

The top sponsor industries in 2024/25 (to 31 March 2025) were:

Health Care and Social Assistance : 17.9% of all 482 Visa grants – and a 48.7% increase from the same period last year.

: 17.9% of all 482 Visa grants – and a 48.7% increase from the same period last year. Accommodation and Food Services: 13.9% of the program — more than double figures from the same period last year.

This data underscores the urgent demand for skilled workers in both essential services and hospitality, which is interesting considering the recent removal of the occupation 'Cafe or Restaurant Manager' from the Core Skills Occupation List for the 482 Visa in December 2024.

As a result, workers under this occupation may need to apply for alternative pathways, such as the 482 Visa Specialist Skills Stream (which requires a salary of over 141k – indexed annually) or regional sponsorship with a skills assessment in the 494 Visa program.

Skill Level

50.1% of primary 482 Visa grants went to applicants with Skill Level 1 (Bachelor Degree or higher or at least five years of relevant experience) in 2024/25 (to 31 March 2025).

Top Three Citizenship Countries

The top three citizenship countries of primary applicants granted a 482 Visa in 2024/25 (to 31 March 2025) were:

Citizenship Country % of Total Program* India 18.1% Phillipines 16.3% United Kingdom (UK) 10.9%

Source: Department of Home Affairs' Temporary Resident (Skilled) Report – 31 March 2025.

UK passport holders are a popular choice for skilled visa sponsorship in Australia. This is thanks in part to streamlined arrangements under the UK–Australia Free Trade Agreement, which allows employers to bypass Labour Market Testing requirements—saving valuable time in the hiring process.

What This Means for Employers

If you're an employer relying on skilled migration, here's what you should consider:

Plan early : Delays in processing times are being experienced due to an increase in application volumes and recent changes to the 482 Visa program.

: Delays in processing times are being experienced due to an increase in application volumes and recent changes to the 482 Visa program. Review your workforce strategy : Consider how current demand trends for Subclass 482 Visas might affect your organisation's hiring strategy and resourcing needs.

: Consider how current demand trends for Subclass 482 Visas might affect your organisation's hiring strategy and resourcing needs. Stay compliant: Increased scrutiny of temporary visas is likely to accompany the growth in visa numbers — ensure your sponsorship obligations are up to date.

Looking Ahead | 482 Visa Demand Trends

It is worth noting that the data for the year up to 31 March 2025 shows a period in which the 482 Visa program was under transition. In December 2024, the 482 Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa was replaced by the 482 Skills in Demand (SID) Visa.

The 482 Visa program is now more attractive for employers in several ways:

Broadened eligibility to nearly all occupations via the Specialist Skills Stream of the SID 482 Visa — provided that applicants earn at least AUD $141,210 per year (indexed annually). The Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL) applies to the Core Skills Stream only and is for applicants earning at least AUD $76 515 per year (indexed annually).

via the Specialist Skills Stream of the SID 482 Visa — provided that applicants earn at least AUD $141,210 per year (indexed annually). The Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL) applies to the Core Skills Stream only and is for applicants earning at least AUD $76 515 per year (indexed annually). Faster visa processing :

: 7 day target for the Specialist Skills Stream. 21 day target for the Core Skills Stream.

4 year visa term available for all 482 Visa holders.

available for all 482 Visa holders. Reduced work experience requirements

One year of full-time work experience required (previously 2 years) and part-time and casual work now accepted.

Flexibility to employ 482 Visa holders that are changing employers

482 Visa holders can work up to 180 days with another employer if they cease with their sponsor (up to 365 days across life of visa). This enables employers to employ a migrant worker before choosing to sponsor them.

Confirmed pathway to Permanent Residence via 186 Visa Transition Stream

After 2 years of work in the same occupation in Australia on a 482 Visa. Work with a previous employer can count towards the 2-year period. Occupation does not have to remain on an occupation list.



We expect these changes will sustain strong demand for the 482 Visa and influence future trends in key occupations and industries using the program.

Trends may also shift once the Essential Skills pathway is established under the 482 Visa. The Essential Skills pathway is designed to address critical labour shortages, focusing on lower-paid, essential roles where there is a high demand for skilled workers.

The Government is still finalising the specific occupations and industries that will be included, but the initial focus is on care and support roles.

Interstaff | Strategic Immigration for Business

If you would like professional visa, sponsorship or migration advice, we encourage you to contact Interstaff's Migration Agents.

You can also connect with us on LinkedIn to stay updated on Australian immigration news and developments.

Source:

Interstaff's Registered Migration Agents

Department of Home Affairs – Skilled Visa Report March 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.