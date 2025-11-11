Inside The Madoff Ponzi Scheme With A Lead Investigator (Video)

self

Listen to the Podcast

The Madoff fraud has fascinated the world since Bernie Madoff's December 2008 admission that his investment advisory business was a Ponzi scheme. It defrauded thousands of investors of billions of dollars and remains one of the largest financial frauds in history. A court-appointed Trustee turned to FTI Consulting to help recover billions for victims, with Matt Greenblatt and his team leading efforts that have returned almost $15 billion to date.

Matt visited Australia in September 2025 to share his experience as a lead investigator on the Madoff Ponzi Scheme, offering an insider's perspective on the fraud. He reflected on early red flags that went unnoticed and the systemic regulatory gaps that allowed the scheme to continue.

Watch the highlights above, featuring insights from Matt alongside Dawna Wright and Natalie Faulkner on how FTI Consulting teams collaborate across global matters to tackle complex, high-stakes investigations.

For deeper insights into the Madoff investigation, explore Matt's full conversation with Warren Dunn via video or podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.