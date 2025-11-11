ARTICLE
11 November 2025

Inside The Madoff Ponzi Scheme With A Lead Investigator (Video)

FC
FTI Consulting

Contributor

FTI Consulting logo
FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Located in all major business centres worldwide, we work with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and opportunities.
Explore Firm Details
Key takeaways from Warren Dunn and Matt Greenblatt's conversation about Matt's role as lead investigator on the Madoff Ponzi Scheme, with Dawna Wright and Natalie Faulkner highlighting how FTI Consulting collaborates globally on complex investigations.
Australia Criminal Law
Matthew B. Greenblatt,Warren Dunn, Dawna Wright
+1 Authors
FTI Consulting are most popular:
  • within Transport, Real Estate and Construction, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Chemicals industries

Listen to the Podcast

The Madoff fraud has fascinated the world since Bernie Madoff's December 2008 admission that his investment advisory business was a Ponzi scheme. It defrauded thousands of investors of billions of dollars and remains one of the largest financial frauds in history. A court-appointed Trustee turned to FTI Consulting to help recover billions for victims, with Matt Greenblatt and his team leading efforts that have returned almost $15 billion to date.

Matt visited Australia in September 2025 to share his experience as a lead investigator on the Madoff Ponzi Scheme, offering an insider's perspective on the fraud. He reflected on early red flags that went unnoticed and the systemic regulatory gaps that allowed the scheme to continue.

Watch the highlights above, featuring insights from Matt alongside Dawna Wright and Natalie Faulkner on how FTI Consulting teams collaborate across global matters to tackle complex, high-stakes investigations.

For deeper insights into the Madoff investigation, explore Matt's full conversation with Warren Dunn via video or podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew B. Greenblatt
Matthew B. Greenblatt
Photo of Warren Dunn
Warren Dunn
Photo of Natalie Faulkner
Natalie Faulkner
Photo of Dawna Wright
Dawna Wright
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More