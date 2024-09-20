Succession Act (SA) 2023 – Changes in SA – Part 1

After a lengthy period of promulgation, the Succession Act (SA) 2023 has been proclaimed and will come into operation on 1 January 2025. Advisers will need to be prepared for this date which inconveniently falls in the midst of a traditional holiday period.

The Succession Act represents a significant shift and modernisation to important aspects of the succession law in South Australia. It has repealed and consolidated into one Act some quite dusty legislation being the:

Inheritance (Family Provision) Act (SA) 1972; Administration and Probate Act (SA) 1919; and Wills Act (SA) 1936.

Piper Alderman's Private Clients Team has reviewed the changes and presents a three part Insight series into the affect the Succession Act changes will make in this area.

The first in this series is a comparison of the applicants eligible to make a claim for further provision against the estate of a deceased person and the conditions which may attach to that right to bring that claim.

Comparison of Eligible Applicants for Family Provision

Category of applicant Inheritance Family Provision Act 1972, section 6 (repealed Act) Succession Act 2023, section 115 Spouse or Domestic Partner, s 115(1) Eligible Eligible Former Spouse, s 115(2) Eligible Eligible subject to: must satisfy the Court that immediately before death there has not been a matrimonial property settlement or agreement between the former spouse and the deceased and which is in force. Former Domestic Partner, s 115(2) Not eligible Eligible subject to: must satisfy the Court that there has not been a matrimonial property settlement or agreement between the former domestic partner and the deceased which is in force. Child, s 115(1) Eligible Eligible Step Child, s 115(3) Eligible (being a child of a spouse or domestic partner), subject to: must be wholly or partly maintained or legally entitled to be maintained by the deceased immediately before death. Eligible (being a child of a spouse or domestic partner OR a former spouse or domestic partner), subject to the step child satisfying one of the following: disabled and therefore significantly vulnerable;

dependent on the deceased at the date of death;

cared for, contributed to the maintenance of the deceased immediately before date of death;

substantially contributed to the estate of the deceased person;

step-child's parent substantially contributed to the estate of the deceased person; or

a minor step-child, maintained wholly, partly or legally entitled to be wholly or partly maintained by the deceased person immediately prior to death. Grandchild, s 115(4); 115(5) Eligible Eligible subject to: the grandchild's parent (being a child of the deceased) died before the deceased; or

the grandchild was wholly or partly maintained or legally entitled to be maintained by the deceased immediately before death. Parent, s 115(6) Eligible, subject to: must satisfy the Court that the parent cared for or contributed to the maintenance of the deceased during their life. Eligible, subject to: if the deceased died in a residential facility (as defined in Aged Care Act (Cth)), the parent cared for or contributed to the maintenance of the deceased immediately before they entered the residential facility; or

otherwise, if: the parent cared for, contributed to the maintenance of the deceased immediately before death; or the parent was wholly or partly maintained by the deceased immediately before death.

Sibling , s115(7) Eligible, subject to: must satisfy the Court that the sibling cared for or contributed to the maintenance of the deceased during their life. Eligible, subject to: if the deceased died in a residential facility, the sibling cared for or contributed to the maintenance of the deceased immediately before they entered the residential facility; or

otherwise, if the sibling cared for, contributed to the maintenance of the deceased immediately before death.

The Succession Act introduces some new concepts and terms that will no doubt be the subject of further debate and clarification. For example: