Regulatory And Class Action Risk Symposium

Corporate risk in Australia is increasingly defined by the aligned issues of regulatory compliance and the threat of class action litigation. In an era of accelerating legal complexity, staying informed is more critical than ever. Join Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, for a conference that brings together Australia's leading experts to unpack the latest developments in class actions and corporate governance risk. This event will be held in person in Sydney, Australia and streamed online for those unable to attend on site.

This dynamic event features keynote presentations and panel discussions with high-profile experts including:

Sarah Court, Deputy Chair | ASIC

Hamish Hansford, Head of National Security | Department of Home Affairs

Philippa Briggs, Senior Investment Manager | Omni Bridgeway

Rebecca Gilsenan, Executive Director, Principal Lawyer, National Head of Class Actions | Maurice Blackburn

Christian Gergis, Head of Policy | Australian Institute of Company Directors

Whether you're a legal professional, non-executive director, senior executive, corporate leader, or policy adviser, this is your opportunity to:

Gain expert knowledge on emerging legal and regulatory challenges

Connect with peers and industry leaders

Engage in forward-thinking dialogue that informs strategic decision-making

Stay ahead of the curve and explore the issues that matter most to Australia's corporate and legal landscape.

Programme

9:00am - 9:15am Welcome address - Jason Betts, Head of Class Actions, HSF Kramer 9:15am - 10:15am Cyber Regulation in Australia: A National Security Perspective Join Ruth Overington and Melissa Gladstone as they sit down with Hamish Hansford, Head of National Security, Department of Home Affairs, to unpack the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber regulation in Australia. With cyber threats growing in scale and sophistication, this session explores how national security priorities are shaping regulatory reform—from critical infrastructure protections to mandatory incident reporting and beyond. Hamish will share insights from the frontline of policy development, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how government is responding to emerging risks, and what businesses need to know to stay ahead of compliance and resilience expectations. Expect a dynamic conversation that bridges policy, practice, and strategic foresight. Speakers:

Ruth Overington | Melissa Gladstone

In conversation with Hamish Hansford, Head of National Security, Department of Home Affairs 10.30am - 11.30am ASIC Enforcement in Focus: A Conversation with Sarah Court In this interactive session, Cameron Hanson and Harry Edwards will engage ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court in a wide-ranging conversation about the regulator's evolving enforcement posture and strategic priorities including ASIC's views on a 'Why not litigate?' approach in enforcement as well as the interaction between regulatory enforcement and class actions. This session offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of Australia's most senior regulators on the principles guiding enforcement decisions in an increasingly complex legal and market environment. Speakers:

Cameron Hanson & Harry Edwards,

In conversation with Sarah Court, Deputy Chair, ASIC 11.45am - 12.45pm Shareholder class actions: taking stock of recent trends and developments and what this means for any claims in the future? This session brings together leading legal and governance experts for a deep dive into the evolving landscape of shareholder and investor class actions, and the implications for corporate Australia. Christian Gergis joins Carolyn Pugsley, Damian Grave, Alan Mitchell and Ante Golem to reflect on trends in the Australian shareholder and investor class actions market and the implications arising from recent legal developments, and what all this means for potential future developments in this area. The panel will also explore how companies may address directors can navigate these risks and the role of corporate governance in mitigating any exposure, and what the future holds for class action dynamics in Australia. Speakers:

Carolyn Pugsley, Damian Grave, Alan Mitchell and Ante Golem in conversation with Christian Gergis, Head of Policy, AICD 2.15pm - 3.15pm Expanding the Boundaries of Class Actions: New Claims and New Challenges Class actions are expanding into newer areas like cyber and data, AI, climate change, misuse of market power and employment-related claims, creating fresh challenges for corporates. This session explores the rise of these emerging actions, the particular challenges they throw up, and what's next in the evolving class action landscape. 3.30pm - 4.30pm Product Liability Class Actions – the current landscape In this session, Aoife Xuereb and Kate Cahill sit down with Rebecca Gilsenan and Philipa Briggs to discuss recent and novel trends in product liability class actions, including the sectors most at risk, litigation funding and the potential impact of recent high-profile cases. Together, they'll unpack the legal, strategic, and societal factors fuelling the current interest in these claims, and what this means for manufacturers, insurers, and consumers. Expect a practical and insightful discussion on where the law is heading and how stakeholders can prepare. Speakers:

Aoife Xuereb & Kate Cahill in conversation with Rebecca Gilsenan, Principal Lawyer, Maurice Blackburn, and Philippa Briggs, Investment Manager, Omni Bridgeway 4.30pm - 4.45pm Closing address 4.45pm - 6.00pm Networking drinks

