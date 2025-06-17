Registering Trademarks In Australia: What You Need To Know

A Practical Guide to Trademark Registration in Australia: Protecting Your Brand Down Under

This is the first post in a new series exploring trademark registration around the world. We're starting with Australia—not just because it's a key global market, but because our firm has deep experience there. Our Sydney-based colleague, Mathew Alderson, is a veteran IP lawyer with over three decades of experience, having represented multiple major U.S. film studios on intellectual property matters.

So, if you're looking to protect your brand in Australia, here's what you need to know.

What Can Be Registered as a Trademark in Australia?

Australia's trademark system is modern and flexible. According to IP Australia, the national intellectual property office, a trademark can include a wide range of signs, such as:

Words: Company names, product names, slogans

Shapes: Distinctive product packaging or designs

Images: Logos, illustrations

Sounds: Jingles, unique audio signatures

Colors: A specific color used in a distinctive way for your goods or services

Moving images: Short animations or video clips

Aspects of packaging: Unique packaging features

Unique packaging features Any combination of the above

Most trademarks combine elements—like a stylized logo containing both text and image.

What Cannot Be Registered as an Australian Trademark?

Despite its broad scope, the system does have limitations. A trademark is unlikely to be registered if it is:

Non-distinctive: Generic or descriptive terms (e.g., "tasty" for beer) that other businesses also need to use

A geographic name: Unless it has acquired distinctiveness through long-term, exclusive use

A common surname: Typically not distinctive without significant secondary meaning

Misleading or deceptive: A mark that falsely suggests the nature, origin, or quality of the goods

Scandalous or offensive: Contrary to law or public morality

Prohibited by law: Including national flags or restricted terms like "bank" or "university," unless specially authorized

Filing Across Multiple Classes

Australia allows multi-class trademark applications, which means you can apply for protection across multiple categories of goods and services in one filing. This streamlines the process, but keep in mind that government fees apply per class.

Step-by-Step: The Australian Trademark Process

1. Pre-Filing Search

Use IP Australia's database to check for existing marks. A professional clearance search can identify similar marks and reduce the risk of objection.

2. Application Submission

File online with IP Australia, specifying the relevant classes and goods/services. Use IP Australia's pre-approved terms for smoother processing, or carefully draft a custom list.

3. Examination

IP Australia will examine your application to ensure compliance with the Trade Marks Act. If issues arise, you'll receive an examination report. You'll then have 15 months to respond.

4. Publication and Opposition

If accepted, your application is published for a two-month opposition period. Third parties can oppose if they believe the mark conflicts with their rights.

5. Registration

If no opposition is filed—or if opposition is resolved in your favor—your mark will be registered.

Common Australia Trademark Filing Mistakes

We regularly see otherwise strong applications stumble due to:

Attempts to register marks that are not inherently adapted to distinguish your goods or services

Failure to use a US filing date as the priority date for your Australian application

Poorly described goods/services: Too broad or too narrow, often causing delays

Incomplete clearance searches: Similar-looking or sounding marks can trigger objections

Conflicting design elements: Even if your wording is fine, your logo might pose issues

Wrong applicant entity: The applicant must match your legal business entity exactly

Failure to ascertain whether the mark is a series or certification mark. A series mark is one of multiple marks with the same main identifying feature, and a certification mark requires the imprimatur of a trade association or standards organization.

Improper use of ®:

IP Australia Trademark Registration Timeline

After filing for an Australia trademark, the following usually occurs.

IP Australia will examine your application: They will assess whether your logo meets the requirements for trademark registration.

IP Australia will notify you of the outcome: You'll receive a notice of acceptance or an adverse examination report.

If accepted, your trademark will be advertised: This allows for objections to be raised before registration.

If registered, you'll receive a trademark certificate: This provides you with legal rights to your trademark.

A two-month advertising period follows successful examination. Trademark registration in Australia takes a minimum of seven and a half months, even for smooth applications. This delay is due in part to international treaty obligations that prevent registration any sooner than seven and a half months from the filing (priority) date

If your application receives an adverse examination report, you'll have up to 15 months to respond. Objections or oppositions can extend the timeline significantly—sometimes past a year.

If You Receive an Adverse Examination Report

Don't panic. Most objections are resolvable.

Read the report carefully

You typically have 15 months to respond

Earlier responses may result in faster resolution

Common objections include descriptiveness, confusing similarity, and use of prohibited matter

Your options include:

Submitting legal arguments to overcome the objection

Narrowing your goods/services

Seeking consent from owners of cited marks

Providing evidence of acquired distinctiveness

Professional help improves success rates considerably, especially for objections based on similarity to existing marks or lack of inherent distinctiveness.

Official Fees (as of 2025)

Action AUD Approx. USD Filing per class (pre-set goods) $250 $161 Filing per class (custom goods list) $400 $258 Renewal (every 10 years) $400 $258

Fees are per class and subject to change. Currency estimates reflect exchange rates at time of writing.

Trademark Use Requirements

Australia has no requirement to use your trademark before filing or registration. However:

A trademark can be removed if it hasn't been used for three continuous years, starting five years after the filing date

No use declaration is needed at renewal

Continuous use is important to defend against cancellation or infringement challenges

Registering Non-English or Non-Roman Character Marks

You can register trademarks that use non-English or non-Roman characters (e.g., Chinese, Arabic, Cyrillic), but you must provide:

An English translation

A phonetic transliteration

Example:

大熊猫 → da xiong mao (transliteration), "giant panda" (translation)

These disclosures help examiners evaluate distinctiveness and avoid confusion with existing marks.

™ and ® Symbols: What They Mean and How to Use Them

™ – Trademark (Unregistered)

Can be used even before registration

Indicates your intent to claim rights

Optional, but advisable

® – Registered Trademark

Use only once your mark is officially registered in Australia

Serves as public notice of exclusive rights

Both symbols are typically placed in superscript to the upper right of the mark (e.g., Giant Panda®).

Only use ® with the exact mark as registered—not for variations or components that are not individually registered.

Australian Customs Recordation

Once your trademark is registered by IP Australia, you can record it with Australian Customs, for protection against counterfeit imports.

Final Thoughts

Australia offers a sophisticated and user-friendly trademark registration system that provides strong protection to brand owners. But registration is just the first step. Long-term protection requires:

Consistent and genuine use of the mark

Monitoring for infringement

Keeping your filings and renewals up to date

Strategic legal guidance when objections or conflicts arise

We'll be using this same format for upcoming posts on trademark registration in other key jurisdictions. If there's a particular country you'd like us to prioritize, please feel free to email me and let me know. And if you're considering trademark registration in Australia—or anywhere else—our global IP team is here to help. Contact us for a consultation or stay tuned as our series continues.

