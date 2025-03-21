Hiring and Firing Essentials for Healthcare Providers

Ensure your hiring and firing processes in healthcare comply with both regulatory standards and employment laws.

In Short

Hiring in healthcare requires compliance with specific industry certifications and background checks to meet regulatory standards.

Establishing clear performance management procedures is essential for fair and lawful employee dismissals.

Understanding employment laws, including rights and obligations, is crucial in managing healthcare workforce effectively.

Tips for Businesses

As a healthcare provider in Australia, you will likely face unique challenges when managing your workforce. Specifically, you must ensure compliance with complex employment and healthcare laws, protect sensitive patient information and ensure the safety of your workers. This article explores the essential considerations for hiring and firing in the healthcare sector, with a focus on Australian employment laws and best practices.

What Should I Consider When Hiring Workers?

Making good hiring decisions and having a robust onboarding process are critical steps to balance the protection of your business, workers and patients. When hiring workers in your healthcare business, you should:

seek information and evidence of the candidate's qualifications and training to ensure that only registered practitioners are providing healthcare services (where relevant), including, for example, working with children checks and AHPRA registration checks;

carefully consider whether the worker is an employee or a contractor;

prepare comprehensive employment contracts or contractor services agreements to govern the relationship; and

if they are an employee, familiarise yourself with the applicable modern award (if any) to ensure compliance with minimum entitlements.

Classifying Workers

It is not uncommon for businesses in the healthcare industry to engage contractors to fill gaps in the workforce or to perform specialised healthcare services. You may engage a mix of employees and contractors yourself, and you must correctly classify them.

With the introduction of the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Closing Loopholes) Bill 2023, the differences between employees and contractors have become more concrete. You must carefully assess each role to determine the correct classification:

Employees: generally have set hours, are paid regularly, and work under the direction of the employer; and

generally have set hours, are paid regularly, and work under the direction of the employer; and Contractors: usually have more autonomy, should be functionally running their own business, may work for multiple clients, and often use their own equipment.