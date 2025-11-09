Restraints And Real Estate – What Is Enforceable

What do post-employment restraints in real estate really mean for agents and employers? In the property industry, employment agreements often include three key restraints: non-solicitation, non-acceptance, and non-competition. These clauses aim to protect client relationships, confidential information, and business goodwill, but their enforceability depends on how they're drafted and applied. This article explores what each restraint covers, why defining a 'client' matters, and what recent case law tells us about balancing legitimate business interests with fair competition.

There are effectively 3 types of restraints that we see in real estate employment agreements.

A non-solicitation provision, preventing the agent from soliciting the business from clients of their previous employer; A non-acceptance provision, stating that the agent cannot accept an appointment to work for a client who was a client of their previous employer; and A non-competition restraint of trade, drafted in an attempt to prevent the employee from working within a certain radius, for a set period of time, in the same or similar field of work.

Defining who a 'client' is and who 'owns' the client is often a point of contention.

Non-Solicitation

These provisions act to prevent the employee from actively targeting and soliciting clients of their previous employer. Irrespective of how that client was introduced to the business, the client arguably 'belongs' to the employer so the agent cannot lay claim to them.

Soliciting can include calling, texting, emailing - details often stored in an employee's phone in the ordinary course of business. We have therefore seen a surge in employer's providing employees with mobile phones and numbers so that if/when the employee leaves, the agent no longer has access to the mobile number that they used throughout their employment.

Non-Acceptance

The other aspect to a non-solicitation is the non-acceptance. Often we have seen agents say "But the client called me" in an attempt to avoid potential liability. The non-acceptance provision states that you cannot sign someone up to an agency agreement, irrespective of how that person got in touch with you. These are also sometimes described as "no dealing" restraints.

Non-Competition

When we hear 'restraints are not enforceable', it is usually in relation to a non- compete. A properly drafted non-competition restraint, that seeks to only protect the legitimate business interests of the previous employer, will be enforceable in reasonable circumstances. The Courts will look at, amongst other things:

the length of employment for the employee (an employee employed for a number of years is likely to have elements of a restraint upheld compared to one employed for a few months); what position they were in (were they an employed sales agent or a shareholder); what confidential information they had access to during their employment; the risk to the business if they are permitted to work in the restrained area during the restrained period; and the intention of the parties when entering into the contract of employment.

Employment agreement restraints often contain cascading clauses that are to be read down depending on enforceability. It is our view that there should be no uncertainty in areal estate post-employment restraint and, ideally, afixed term and radius should be adopted in the agreement. The Restraints of Trade Act 1976 (NSW) makes it less important to adopt a cascading approach as the court may be able to "read down" an otherwise unenforceable restraint.

Industry Commentary

Earlier this month, Ivan Brescic (ex co-founder of BresicWhitney) posted on his social media regarding this exact issue. His comments appeared to align with the general sentiment in the industry - provided you don't do anything wrong, employers should not attempt to prevent agents from changing agencies. It damages future relationships within the industry itself, and can often breed bad intent. However, if an employee does breach obligations, particularly relating to confidential information, then the employment agreement, and case law, is there to protect the employer. What does recent case law tell us in this scenario?

Recent Case Law

A few months ago, Belle Property Neutral Bay (Belle) commenced injunctive action against Chris Davies (Davies) who had been employed by them for anumber of years and left to work at a competitor. Davies' employment agreement contained the standard restraints, non-acceptance and non-solicitation provisions, as well as restrictions on the use of confidential information. Prior to his resignation, Davies had downloaded material from Belle's CRM, which he accepted should be destroyed or returned.

Despite this promise, Belle commenced proceedings and initially obtained orders for relief relating to Davies' ability to provide services for acompeting business within a defined area. At the following interlocutory hearing, Belle sought to restrain Davies from soliciting Clients (as defined) or accepting any instructions to provide real estate services in respect of any Client (as defined).

Davies opposed the orders and instead offered an undertaking not to accept instructions to enter or cause his new employer to enter into any agency agreement with any individual who had entered into an agency agreement with Belle between1 January 2025 and 2 June 2025, until 1 April 2026.

The Court criticised wording of the employment agreement and Belle's proposed orders. The Court held that Belle's prima facie case for injunctive relief went beyond what is reasonably necessary to protect its goodwill or confidential information, and an injunction in the terms sought appeared to serve only to prevent legitimate competition. Belle Property's case was "not a strong one".

The proposed order 2 submitted by Belle also acted to prevent Davies from acting in respect of any property in the identified suburbs even if the owner was not a customer of Belle. As such, for example, if Belle acted for the vendor on a sale of a property, it would have prevented him providing services to the purchaser in respect of that property, even though the purchaser was not a customer of Belle.

The order would effectively restrain Davies from dealing with "hundreds, if not thousands, of 'Clients' (as broadly defined in cl 18.3(b)) identified in the [CRM], including persons who merely attended an open for inspection of the property." Belle also required Davies to delete or return the CRM information. The Court noted: "It is difficult to see what legitimate interest there is in restraining the defendant from dealing with such a large number of people in circumstances where he is to be denied the opportunity to retain a copy of the lists recording their names and thereby know whether he is restrained from dealing with them."

The Court also noted that Davies was a real estate sales agent and did not have a managerial or strategic role. Much of the "confidential information" in the CRM was names of properties and property owners which formed part of Belle's "know how" and was not information with the necessary quality of confidence requiring protection under the equitable duty of confidence, or capable of protection in a post-employment contractual restraint.

On the balance of convenience, the Court declined to order the interlocutory relief, specifically:

The Court accepted Davies' submission that damages would be an adequate remedy if breach is established at the final hearing, because such damages would be readily quantifiable, being the lost commission on sales made by Davies. The injunction would put Davies at a financial disadvantage, as he would be unable to earn income in his area of expertise until the final hearing. Davies' offered undertaking was reasonable protection for Belle's goodwill.

This case is a good reminder for the industry to ensure that what they are trying to protect goes no further than trying to protect its legitimate business interests, such as confidential information and goodwill.

The federal government has announced restrictions on post-employment restraints to take effect in a2027. These amendments, the specific scope and details of which are presently being settled, are likely going to have a significant impact on the use of restraints in most industries, including real estate.

Premprop Sales Neutral Bay Pty Ltd atf Neutral Bay Sales Unit Trust t/a Belle Property Neutral Bay v Davies [2025] NSWSC 725

Conclusion

It is always recommended that agents and agencies alike approach these issues openly, with transparency, honesty and with a view of resolving it amicably without the need for legal intervention. We often see successful commission sharing arrangements work where the exiting agent agrees to pay their old employer a percentage of their commission for a period, in exchange for relaxing the restraints in the employment agreement. We can assist in preparing these types of agreements.

