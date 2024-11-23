Residential Focus – In The Media; Published Articles, Papers And Reports; Cases And Legislation

In the media

Improved productivity with modern construction

The construction industry is facing a growing crisis; with an ageing population, more people are leaving than joining. In an industry plagued by inefficiencies, the call to action is clear: we must find ways to become more efficient, not by reducing our workforce, but by leveraging innovation and modern methods of construction (MMC) to do more with the people we have (30 October 2024). Read more here.

Architects and property owners speak up on Dutton's plan to freeze the National Construction Code

Architects, the Property Council of Australia and the former NSW Building Commissioner have all spoken up against opposition leader Peter Dutton's proposed freezing of the building code, while deregulation of building standards has been cited as a primary factor in the Grenfell fire disaster in the UK (1 November 2024). Read more here.

Australian construction industry calls for skilled migration overhaul to ease 'desperate' shortage of tradies

Industry bodies say a chronic shortage of workers across 12 different trades is impacting housing prices and affecting the flow of new homes into the market. Master Builders, the nation's peak building and construction industry association, anticipates at least half a million workers must enter the construction industry by 2029 just to keep up with current construction demands (2 November 2024). Read more here.

Construction insiders fear speaking out against CFMEU without whistleblower protections

Building industry insiders say a lack of legal protections means the CFMEU administration process will only scratch the surface of what has been happening in the sector. The construction branch of the union was forced into administration in August after claims it had been infiltrated by organised crime groups (6 November 2024). Read more here.

It's not just inflation. Contracting practices are also stifling construction

Inflation that outstrips growth in public finances diminishes the government's ability to fund crucial infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, private industry, wary of somewhat unpredictable cost rises, must set higher elevated return thresholds, leading it to shy away from investment (8 November 2024). Read more here.

BRE Chief Calls for Construction Industry Action on Net Zero

Gillian Charlesworth, CEO of Building Research Establishment, says in a blogpost "The built environment is responsible for 40% of carbon emissions globally," and "As an industry, we have a responsibility to lead the charge in reducing these emissions and creating a more sustainable future." Charlesworth highlights the transformative potential of digital technologies and that retrofitting existing buildings is equally crucial in the fight against climate change (8 November 2024) Read more here.

Home building increasing everywhere but Sydney

"We have confidence that new home building activity across most markets will continue to improve as we transition into the new year. However, Sydney remains an outlier and there is still no indication of a near-term rebound in both detached house and multi-residential building." stated HIA Senior Economist, Matt King (13 November 2024). Read more here.

Published – articles, papers, reports

Building Approvals Australia

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released statistics on the number of dwelling units and value of buildings approved for the month of September 2024 across the nation. Approvals for total dwellings and private sector houses increased in most states, in New South Wales it fell by 2.3% and rose by 0.2% respectively in September. The release gives a breakdown of the trends in each state through the years from September 2009 to September 20024 (31 October 2024). Read more here.

Cases

PDS Engineering Division Pty Ltd v North Sydney Council [2024] NSWLEC 17

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – mixed use development in MU1 and R2 zone – heritage conservation – whether conservation incentives apply.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 3.30, 4.16, 8.7, 8.15(3); Heritage Act 1977, ss 57, 59; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, s 39; Environmental Planning and Assessment (Special Infrastructure Contribution – St Leonards and Crows Nest) Determination 2020; Environmental Planning and Assessment (Special Infrastructure Contribution – St Leonards and Crows Nest) Direction 2020; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021, ss 29, 38, 288A; North Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2013, cll 1.7, 2.3, 4.3, 4.4A, 4.6, 5.10, 6.12A, 7.6, Sch 5; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Amendment (Land Use Zones) Order 2021; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Order 2006; State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021, ss 6.6, 6.7; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021, ss 144, 145, 147, 148; Ch 4; Sch 9; State Environmental Planning Policy (Infrastructure) 2007 (repealed); State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021, s 4.6; State Environmental Planning Policy (Sustainable Buildings) 2022; State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure) 2021, ss 2.48, 2.119, 2.120, 2.121, 2.122; State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Land Use Zones) (No 3) 2022.

Houston v Phillips trading as Arise Building Services [2024] NSWCATAP 213

APPEAL – errors on questions of law – no evidence to support finding – wrong principle of law – failure to give reasons – denial of procedural fairness.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Black Label Developments Pty Ltd v McMenemy [2024] NSWDC 516

JUDGMENTS AND ORDERS – STAY – stay of enforcement of judgment under s.135 Civil Procedure Act 2005 – judgment obtained under s.26 of the Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW) – Owner occupier construction contract – residential building work – deed of variation of contract – owner seeks to have deed set aside on grounds of duress, undue influence, unconscionable conduct, misleading or deceptive conduct or pursuant to Contracts Review Act 1980 – stay granted on condition money paid into Court.

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999; Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Amendment Regulation 2019; Building and Construction Security of Payment Amendment Act 2018; Building and Construction Security of Payment Regulation 2020; Civil Procedure Act 2005; Contracts Review Act 1980; District Court Act 1973; Home Building Act 1989.

Alta Vale Residential Pty Ltd v The Owners – Strata Plan No. 95693 [2024] NSWCATAP 212

APPEALS – interlocutory decision – leave to appeal – refusal of adjournment – leave to appeal refused.

APPEALS – point of law taken below – whether new point of law should be allowed on appeal new point of law not allowed.

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – occupation certificate – whether document purporting to be an interim occupation certificate authorised use and occupation of the whole of the building – whether running of limitation period for breach of a statutory warranty under the Home Building Act contingent on such authorisation – whether occupation certificate issued in contravention of s 109H(2) of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1970 (NSW) is an occupation certificate for the purposes of s 4C of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW)

LAND LAW – Strata Titles – action begun by Chairperson acting for owners corporation without special resolution authorising proceedings – Ratification by the owners corporation – expiration of limitation period applicable to cause of action – Whether owners corporation entitled to adopt action after expiry of limitation period.

Body Corporate and Community Management Act 1997 (Qld); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) (as in force 2015-2017)(Repealed); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW); Strata Scheme Management Act 1996 (NSW) (Repealed)

Orell v Clas Concrete & Constructions Pty Ltd [2024] NSWCATAP 220

APPEALS – appeal on question of law – scope of question of law

APPEALS – constructive failure to exercise jurisdiction by not addressing a material issue or by overlooking material evidence

APPEALS – leave to appeal – principles governing – leave to appeal granted

APPEALS – procedural fairness – failure to give reasons – adequacy of reasons

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – residential building work – statutory warranties under Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – claims by owner against builder

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), s 62, 80, 81, Sch 4, cl 12, Sch 6, cl 11; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW), r 38A; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), ss 4, 10, 48O, 92, 94; Legal Profession Uniform Law Application Act 2014 (NSW).

Keogh v Samchris Pty Ltd [2024] NSWCATCD 32

Home building – reliance on flawed designs or specifications – clause 40 contract

Home building – s.18F defence

Home building – major defects – preferred outcome

Home building – variations paid by homeowners – Homeowners seeking refund – s.48K(3)

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), 3B, 18B, 18E, 18F, 48A, 48K, 48MA; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW) 38.

Croll v Form and Colour Pty Ltd; Form and Colour Pty Ltd v Croll [2024] NSWCATCD 31

CONSUMER LAW – misleading or deceptive conduct – consumer guarantees – supply of services – guarantee as to due care and skill

CONTRACTS – termination – repudiation of contract – uncertainty – severance of void term

Australian Consumer Law; Fair Trading Act 1987 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

SPS Building Contractors Pty Ltd v Keith Dyer Plumbing Pty Ltd [2024] NSWSC 1426

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – judgments and orders – proceedings dismissed for want of due despatch – no issue of principle.

Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW) s 61; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) s 18B; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW) r 12.7.

Syed v Delcon Group Pty Ltd [2024] NSWCATCD 33

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – application refused for reopening case after hearing – competing expert evidence as to quantum to rectify defective residential building work – jurisdiction under Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) – whether "major defects" – s 48MA preferred outcome – work order refused – money order made based on an assessment of the reasonable costs for rectification of defective work.

Home Building Act 1989 NSW; Civil Procedure Act 2005 NSW; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 NSW; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 NSW.

Birelli Built Pty Ltd v Secretary, Department of Customer Services [2024] NSWCATOD 184

Administrative Law – home building – disciplinary action – whether company failed, without reasonable cause, to comply with a rectification order – improper conduct – applicable penalty.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Home Building Act 1989; Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020.

Legislation

Proclamations commencing Acts

Strata Legislation Amendment Act 2023 No 45 (2024-542) – published LW 1 November 2024

Building Services (Registration) Regulations 2011 (WA) – published 1 November 2024

Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Community Land Management Amendment (Pets) Regulation 2024 (2024-543) – published LW 1 November 2024

Final Determination [Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016] (2024-544) – published LW 1 November 2024

Surveillance Devices Amendment (Delegation) Regulation 2024 (2024-546) – published LW 1 November 2024

Environmental Planning Instruments

Bellingen Local Environmental Plan 2010 (Map Amendment No 3) (2024-547) – published LW 1 November 2024

Cumberland Local Environmental Plan (Housing) (Map Amendment No 1) (2024-548) – published LW 1 November 2024

Hawkesbury Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 37) (2024-549) – published LW 1 November 2024

Inner West Local Environmental Plan 2022 (Amendment No 9) (2024-555) – published LW 1 November 2024

Port Stephens Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Map Amendment No 9) (2024-550) – published LW 1 November 2024

Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Map Amendment No 13) (2024-551) – published LW 1 November 2024

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Wagga Wagga) 2024 (2024-552) – published LW 1 November 2024

Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 104) (2024-553) – published LW 1 November 2024

Wagga Wagga Local Environmental Plan 2010 (Amendment No 47) (2024-556) – published LW 1 November 2024

Wollondilly Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Map Amendment No 10) (2024-554) – published LW 1 November 2024

