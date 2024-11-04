ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Residential Focus: Building bond increase delayed

HR
Holding Redlich

Contributor

Holding Redlich logo
Postponement of the increase of the contract price for building work payable by developers of strata schemes.
Australia Real Estate and Construction
Authors

On 25 October 2024, the Strata Schemes Management Regulation 2016 (NSW) was amended to further postpone the increase of the contract price for building work payable by developers of strata schemes as a building bond from two per cent to three per cent.

Assuming that there are no further postponements, which depends on the level of maturity in the decennial liability insurance market (being the government's preferred alternative to the building bond), the increase will now commence on 1 July 2025.

For more information about the building bond and decennial liability insurance, read our previous discussion here.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.

Authors
Christine Jones
Brandon Thai
