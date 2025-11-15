Charged After Alleged Stabbing At Hornsby Station: What The Law Says About Carrying A Knife In NSW

Police have charged a 13-year-old boy following an alleged stabbing at Hornsby Railway Station earlier this month, an incident that has prompted renewed public concern over knife-related violence in New South Wales.

At approximately 4:30pm on Sunday, 12 October 2025, emergency services were called to the station after reports of a violent altercation. Officers attached to Kuring Gai Police Area Command attended and located a teenage boy suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The injured youth was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being transported to hospital. He was later reported to be in a stable condition, with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a group of four young males allegedly fled the location on foot immediately following the incident.

Extensive Police Investigation Leads to Arrest

A crime scene was established at the station, and detectives commenced an extensive investigation involving the review of CCTV footage, the collection of forensic evidence, and interviews with witnesses.

As a result of these inquiries, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy at a residential address in Long Jetty on the Central Coast at approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

The youth was conveyed to Wyong Police Station, where he was formally charged with the following offences:

Reckless wounding, contrary to section 35(4) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW); and

Use of a knife in a public place - causes a person to fear for safety, contrary to section 93IC of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW).

Police will allege that the accused was in possession of a knife at the time of the altercation and that his conduct caused another person to fear for their safety.

The child was granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear before a Children's Court on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

The Law Against Carrying Knives in Public

Under section 93IB of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), it is an offence to be in possession of a knife in a public place or school without a lawful excuse.

The maximum penalty is 4 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $4,400, or both.

The term knife includes knife blades and razor blades, and a public place refers broadly to any area accessible to the public, whether or not entry is restricted or paid.

Using or Displaying a Knife to Cause Fear

A related but more serious offence is set out under section 93IC of the Act, which targets individuals who use or carry a knife visibly in a way likely to cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety.

For a charge under this provision, three elements must be proven:

The knife was used or carried visibly;

It occurred in the presence of another person; and

It took place in a public place or school in a manner likely to cause fear.

The maximum penalty increases to 4 years imprisonment or a fine up to $11,000, or both.

When Carrying a Knife May Be Lawful

The law recognises certain "reasonable excuses" for possessing a knife in public. Under section 93IB(2), a person will not be guilty if they can establish-on the balance of probabilities-that the knife was carried for a lawful purpose, including:

For work, study, or training;

For preparing or consuming food or drink;

For a lawful entertainment, recreation, or sport (e.g. fishing or camping);

For displaying knives in trade or exhibitions;

For genuine religious purposes (e.g. Sikh ceremonial kirpan); or

When travelling to or from one of the above activities.

Importantly, self-defence or defence of another is not considered a reasonable excuse.

